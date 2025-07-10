IDF Strikes Hezbollah Compound Hidden In Civilian Building

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday that it had conducted a precise overnight airstrike on a Hezbollah military compound located in the town of Yohmor, in southern Lebanon.

The targeted site, according to the IDF, was concealed within a civilian building — a tactic the military condemned as a deliberate endangerment of non-combatants.

In an official statement, the IDF accused the Hezbollah militant group of operating the compound under the guise of civilian infrastructure, stating:

“The headquarters operated under the guise of a civilian structure, with the Hezbollah terror organization exploiting the civilian population to advance terror activities against the State of Israel.”

The Israeli military labeled the move a “blatant violation” of longstanding understandings between Israel and Lebanon, which were designed to prevent military escalation along the volatile northern border.

The IDF emphasized that operational precautions were taken to minimize civilian harm during the strike.

However, the statement did not specify the extent of the damage or disclose any information regarding casualties on either side.

This targeted airstrike is the latest in a series of escalating Israel–Hezbollah border clashes, raising international concerns over the potential for a broader regional conflict.

Recent weeks have seen a surge in hostilities along Israel’s northern frontier, with both sides exchanging fire amid heightened security alerts.

Hezbollah has not yet issued an official response to the strike.