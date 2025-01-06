Ideye Shines As Enyimba Secure First Win In Confederation Cup

Share

Former Super Eagles striker, Brown Ideye, marked his CAF Confederation Cup debut with a goal, helping Enyimba to a 4-1 victory over Black Bulls of Mozambique in Uyo.

The win was Enyimba’s first in the group stage and came as sweet revenge after their earlier defeat to Black Bulls in Maputo.

Ideye scored in the 68th minute, finishing calmly after rounding the goalkeeper for Enyimba’s third goal of the match. Enyimba had taken an early lead through Joseph Atule, only for Black Bulls to level through Nigerian Ejaita Ifoni.

Ifeanyi Ihemekwele then restored the lead before Atule sealed his brace with a brilliant solo goal in the final moments of the match. Enyimba now have four points from four matches, sitting third in their group.

