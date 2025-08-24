Former Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Brown Ideye, has cautioned professional footballers to take financial management seriously.

This is as he said that those who squander their earnings and end up broke after retirement should “Face jail time.”

Ideye, who was part of Nigeria’s victorious squad at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), issued this warning on Saturday, August 23, via his verified X handle.

The 35-year-old, who recently confirmed his retirement from international football, explained why he feels players often fall into financial ruin,

He noted that footballers must understand that the bulk of their lifetime income is earned during a short career span.

READ ALSO

According to Ideye, players should plan carefully, invest wisely, and treat their salaries as earnings meant to sustain them long after their playing days.

He stressed that when footballers fail to prepare for life after retirement, they not only damage their future but also set a bad example for younger generations in the sport.

“Footballers, start saving for your future from day one. No matter how small your salary is, put something aside for your retirement,” Ideye wrote.

He further advised players to seek the right support system, noting that who surrounds them matters as much as money management.

The 35-year-old made the remarks while responding to an online debate on financial discipline among footballers.

The discussion was sparked when a follower argued that professional players, particularly those who had careers in Europe, had little justification for failing to secure long-term financial stability.

Ideye said, “They should be jailed for life if, after they retired from playing, they can’t feed themselves.”