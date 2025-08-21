Ideye Announces Retirement From Football

Ex-Super Eagles striker, Brown Ideye, has announced his retirement from professional football. Ideye confirmed his decision in a post on X yesterday.

“After much thought and consideration with mixed emotions, I’ve decided to retire from professional football,” he wrote. “I would first like to thank God for the talent and the long career I’ve enjoyed. “I thank my family and friends for their unwavering love, support and understanding till this day.”

The 36-yearold featured for clubs in England, Greece, China, Ukraine and Spain during his career. Ideye, who won 28 caps and scored six times for Nigeria, was also part of the squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa. He added that “football will always be a part of my life as I enter my next chapter.”