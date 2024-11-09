Idere Hills for Guinness World Record

Share

The quest to have Idere Hill grace the Guinness World Record (GWR) has been disclosed by the promoters of Idere Hills under the auspices of Tojum Hospitality, a destination management company, with Olugbenga Omotayo Sunday, as the Chief Executive Officer.

Sunday, who is also the Convener and Africa Director of Hotel Managers Conference and Awards Africa, an annual forum for engaging stakeholders in hospitality and related businesses, noted that the project would be undertaken in conjunction with the government and private sector operators. With March 2025 as the tentative period for this experimental exploration of one of Nigeria ‘iconic natural enclaves, the target, Sunday said is to mobilise 5, 000 tourists to visit the site for hiking within one day. As the project initiator, he disclosed that plans have since commenced to bring in tourists and different partners onboard while engaging activities for the tourists would be streamlined for optimal benefits. Idere Hills is located in Idere town, one of the notable towns of Ibarapa in Oyo State. It presents an enchanting and picturesque scenery, with fascinating rocky and hilly ranges that are a delight for hikers and mountaineers to explore.

It also has an amazing and lush greenery especially during its blooming season when the surroundings are a delight to behold. It holds rich and enduring historical memory for the people of the town as it once served as home and defence fortress for them. They still bear affinity to the enclave that has in recent years opened up to the world, with tourists visiting in their numbers to explore the natural pleasing enclave that is said to be ever engaging to explore due to it numerous sections, such as caves, springs, hills, ponds and watersheds.

Share

Please follow and like us: