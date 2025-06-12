Identity Verification Platform Moves To Combat Cybercrimes

Share

Identigo, a pioneering identity verification platform, has officially launched operations to tackle escalating fraud, cybercrime, and security risks across Nigeria.

Speaking during the launching of the platform in Lagos, the company’s Executive Director, Ms Olabusayo Soetan, underscored the critical gap the Identigo fills, saying: “Decisions like hiring, partnerships, or visa approvals carry serious risks without verified data.

Identigo ensures organisations and individuals know exactly who they are dealing with before they act.”

Identigo’s mobile app (available on Google Play and Apple App Store) offers instant access to Identity, NIN, BVN and Passport Verification, Employment History and Credential Checks, Guarantor and Reference Validation, and Business Partnership Due Diligence.

Soetan emphasised Identigo’s unique hybrid approach, stating that the platform’s core philosophy prioritizes prevention over cure.

We merge cutting-edge tech with Nigeria’s largest physical verification network. Thousands of trained agents verify addresses, interview referees, and confirm details on the ground; ensuring unmatched accuracy where digital data falls short.

“We empower clients to proactively stop fraud, avoid costly misjudgments, and protect their assets before damage occurs.”

Endorsing the platform, Head of Marketing at Tantacom Group (Identigo’s marketing partner), John Fadejola, affirmed: “Our partnership drives a shared mission: building a secure, transparent business ecosystem in Africa.

Identigo’s tech-driven, preventative solutions redefine verification, and Tantacom ensures they reach the right audience at the right time.”

Also speaking, CEO of Code and Tales, Tope Owoeye, validated Identigo’s impact by saying: “Identigo transformed our hiring process and elevated client trust. Their thorough verifications are indispensable.”

