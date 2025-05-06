Identities Of 7 Enugu Seminarians Killed In Obudu Ranch Auto Crash Revealed

Share

Seven seminarians who died in an auto crash at Obudu Cattle Ranch in Cross River State have been identified. The seminarians belonged to the Capuchin order which is under the ecclesiastical jurisdiction of Enugu Catholic Diocese.

The accident is suspected to have resulted from brake failure though it has yet to be officially confirmed. Four of them were reportedly confirmed dead at the scene while three others died at the hospital where the victims were rushed to. 13 persons were in the bus.

The seminarians, guided by a priest, were said to be returning home from a tour of the Ranch Resort when their bus crashed at the bottom hill Ikwette community in Obudu.

The deceased are identified as Br. Somadina Ibe-Ojuludu; Br. Chinedu Nwachukwu; Br. Marcel Ezenwafor; Gerald Nwogueze; Br. Kingsley Nwosu; Br. Wilfred Aleke; and Br. Chukwudi Obueze.

Cross Rivers State government, reacting to the incident, said emergency services from the Ranch Resort and the Nigerian Army rushed to the scene.

The State Governor Bassey Out, expressed his condolences in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Nsa Gill. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims during this incredibly difficult time,” Otu said.

The governor said the state government is contacting the families to offer assistance. Otu also said the government will review safety measures at the Ranch Resort.

“Safety is of utmost priority in the Ranch Resort and beyond,” he said, urging visitors to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and to follow all safety guidelines.

The statement added, “We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. In the meantime, we ask for respect for the privacy of the victims’ families as they navigate this painful time.”

