Identigo Launches Operations In Lagos, Set To Simplify Identity, Data Authentication

Share

In a strategic and proactive move to combat fraud, cyber theft, and related security threats, identity verification company ’Identigo’ has officially launched its operations in Lagos.

Speaking at the launch held on Thursday in Lekki, the company’s Executive Director, Busayo Soetan, emphasized the urgent need for a reliable and efficient identity verification platform to support individuals and organizations in making informed, risk-averse decisions.

“Identigo was born out of a simple but urgent realization: people and organizations need to know who they’re dealing with — before they make critical decisions,” Soetan explained.

“Whether it’s hiring a staff member, forming a business partnership, or issuing a visa, those decisions carry serious risks when they’re made without verified information.”

Soetan highlighted that Identigo offers a wide range of verification services accessible via its mobile application, Identigo, now available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The services include identity checks, NIN and BVN verifications, passport authentication, employment history verification, guarantor checks, and more.

“At Identigo, we believe in preventive security, not curative. We don’t wait for things to go wrong before we act. We work to stop them from going wrong in the first place. We empower our clients with the information they need to prevent fraud, avoid misjudgments, and protect what matters.”

She also stressed the company’s commitment to leveraging both technology and a physical verification network for unparalleled accuracy.

“Identigo is powered by a vast network of thousands of physical verifiers operating in every region of Nigeria. These aren’t bots or passive databases. These are trained, professional field agents who physically go to locations, who knock on doors, confirm addresses, speak to referees, and ensure the details are real. In a country where digital footprints can be misleading, this boots-on-the-ground approach makes all the difference.

“At the same time, we are also investing heavily in technology and accessibility. We’ve built a platform that allows individuals and businesses to request and receive verifications directly from their phones or computers. Whether you’re in Lagos, Kano, or London — getting a verification done with Identigo is fast, easy, and reliable.”

Mr. John Fadejola, Head of Marketing and Communications at Tantacom Group, Identigo’s marketing partner, reaffirmed their joint commitment to fostering a safer, more transparent, and trustworthy business environment in Africa.

”The partnership between Identigo and Tantacom Group is grounded in a mutual commitment to building a more secure, transparent, and trustworthy business landscape in Africa. As Identigo leads the charge in redefining the background verification space — delivering seamless, tech- driven, and preventative security solutions — Tantacom has been entrusted to ensure this innovation reaches the right people, with the right message, at the right time,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Tope Owoeye, CEO of Code and Tales, commended Identigo for the quality of its services, sharing that the platform has significantly improved his hiring process and boosted client confidence in his organization.

Share