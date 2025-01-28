Identify Crime Spots, Beef Up Security, AIG Charges Lagos, Ogun CPs

Share

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command comprising Lagos and Ogun States, AIG Adegoke Fayoade has charged the Commissioner of Police, Lagos and Ogun Command to identify crime spots and beef up security in their respective States.

The Police boss also warned Tactical Commanders in a security meeting on Tuesday at Zone 2, Command Onikan.

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO) CSP Ayuba Tunni Umma in a Statement on Tuesday said the lecture was aimed at ensuring security around the zone as we proceed in the Year 2025.

During the lecture, the AIG charged principal officers to be more proactive, adopt community policing strategies and improve public relations to aid intelligence gathering which is key in crime fighting.

The AIG stressed the need for physical and covert policing to rid the Zone of criminal elements while emphasizing collaboration with sister agencies and partnership with members of the public. He also charged them to identify black spots and beef up security in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Share

Please follow and like us: