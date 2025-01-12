Identify areas of skills, develop contentment to survive 2025, cleric urges Nigerians

Share

General Superintendent of Holy Spirit Mission(The Happy Family Nation), Bishop Charles Ighele, has appealed to Nigerians to face the New Year with resilience.

The cleric who acknowledged the economic realities in the nation, advised Nigerians to identify their gifts and put such to work.

“Things are tough and shall get tougher. Those who know me know that for about the last 15 years,I have been telling Nigerians that the real suffering has not started. And it is now about to start.

“I appeal to citizens not to fight themselves while struggling to survive. Instead, they should identify their areas of skill and educate themselves in the area of their God given ability.

“They should use their skills to work. They should develop a spirit of contentment and at the same time have a God fearing ambition to rise in life.”

He lamented the failure of the educational system in producing civilised citizens, which in turn hinders national development.

“One of Nigeria’s major problems right from the period of military rule is that public primary and secondary schools are run in such a manner that over 95 per cent of students are not intellectually, emotionally developed enough neither has the educational system polished them to become civilised citizens,” Ighele stated.

Adding that the educational system has therefore failed to offer two basic things that education offers “mental development and civilised behaviour.”

He continued: “Once the products of any educational system fail to meet these two basic requirements, most of the students produced are not good enough to be productive and contribute their quota to national development.

“A ‘vicious circle’ of the creation of poverty and criminals is then set in motion, and nations like this can never develop.”

Ighele warned that until the Nigerian ruling class embarks on a total societal re-engineering of the entire social substructure, there shall be no glorious superstructure, no glorious Nigeria that will be a natural attraction to fellow Nigerians and citizens of other nations.

He added: “I hope the ruling class will understand this. Once they understand, there shall be hope for Nigeria. I am hopeful that things will change in due course.”

