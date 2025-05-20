Idemudo Emerges Nat’l Patron Of Remi Tinubu Support Organization

Share

The National Leader of the Progressive People’s Resolution (PPR), Ubong Idemudo, has been appointed the National Patron of the Remi Tinubu Support Organization (RETSO), in a development expected to significantly impact Nigeria’s political and social landscape.

The announcement was made by RETSO’s National Coordinator, Yusi Buba, during an event held in Abuja on Monday, attended by political leaders, civil society advocates, and grassroots mobilizers from across the country.

Describing the appointment as “a deliberate and strategic move to deepen the organization’s commitment to transformational leadership and inclusive governance,” Hon. Buba said Idemudo’s elevation reflects RETSO’s dedication to impactful leadership.

Also speaking at the event, Hajiya Aisha Sokoto, a representative of the RETSO Board of Trustees, emphasized the symbolic importance of the appointment and expressed confidence in Idemudo’s capacity to elevate the group’s mission.

RETSO’s National Welfare Officer, Princess Nelly Akpan, praised Idemudo’s long-standing advocacy for grassroots empowerment and youth development, noting, “This appointment reaffirms RETSO’s commitment to working with leaders who genuinely connect with the people.”

The appointment marks a strategic partnership between two influential platforms—RETSO and PPR—underscoring their shared vision of inclusive governance, youth empowerment, and national development.

RETSO, an advocacy organization aligned with the values of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, views the move as a significant step toward broadening its leadership base with individuals of integrity and national reach.

Engr. Idemudo, widely recognized for his grassroots mobilization and public policy advocacy, accepted the appointment with “deep humility and renewed resolve.”

In his address, he reaffirmed his support for RETSO’s mission and commended Senator Tinubu’s leadership in promoting gender equality, youth inclusion, and democratic values.

“This appointment is not just a personal honour—it is a call to action,” he declared. “It’s an opportunity to unite our people and advance a vision for a Nigeria that works for all.”

Political analysts believe the collaboration between RETSO and the PPR—regarded as one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest socio-political movements—could significantly boost civic participation, particularly among young Nigerians and marginalized communities.

A statement from the office of Engr. Idemudo’s Personal Media Aide described the appointment as “an endorsement of principled leadership, people-centered governance, and visionary collaboration.”

Stakeholders across the political spectrum have lauded the development, describing it as a major step toward enhancing democratic participation and solidifying the legacy of Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s leadership across the nation.

Share