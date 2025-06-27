The executive chairman of Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state, Stanley Nkwoka, on Thursday, flagged off construction of Enekwesumpu /John Nwadiukwu road in Obosi area of the state.

The road, measuring 0.563km, will be the first stone base road in Anambra, and Southeast by extension.

Speaking during the flagoff, the council boss said that on assumption of office, he promised to build the road for residents of the area, who he said, have not had tarred road from time immemorial. He expressed gratitude to the state governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, for giving him the approval to construct the road. He said that the road will be completed in 10 months period.

The Local Government chairman said that the road would have lots of economic benefits, and impact on the lives of residents of the area.

He said, “Construction of the road, which will be a complete stone-based road, and the first of its kind in the area, will not only have lots of economic benefits, but will also have positive impact on the lives of the residents.”

The contractor handling the road project, Odiraa Eze, explained that a special interlocking technology will be deployed in the construction with a guarantee of 50 years.

He said that the interlocking to be done on the road is not going to be the regular ones seen in compounds, but a special interlocking not found anywhere in the Southeast. Eze also said that the road would be lit with street lights when completed.