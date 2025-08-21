Ideato Massacre: Ugochinyere Distributes N61m To Victims’ Families

In a solemn ceremony yesterday, families from four communities in Ideato North LGA, Imo State, received financial aid following the deadly terror attack on July 24 that claimed 26 lives.

The member representing Ideato Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, disbursed N61 million to the bereaved families and injured victims at his home in Akokwa.

The funds were raised through a collective effort by his friends, colleagues and associates, including the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

While acknowledging security agents’ efforts, Ugochinyere strongly criticized the state of local security, stating that vigilante groups remain under-equipped and under-funded by local authorities.