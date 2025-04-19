Idea Hangout Cafe Set For Launch April 26

Share

The highly anticipated Idea Hangout Cafe is set to launch on April 26, 2025, at Dinat Cottage, Ota, Ogun State.

The cafe is designed to provide a dynamic space for youth creatives, technology innovators, tourism professionals, and cultural stakeholders to collaborate, learn, and grow together.

Hosted by Dinat Academy, the event will showcase the best of Nigeria’s youth-driven innovation, digital entrepreneurship, and cultural tourism.

According to the organisers of the leisure and creative hub cafe, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ogun State, Dr Oluwatoyin Taiwo, alongside other influential figures in tourism, arts, culture, technology and business will make presentations at the event.

Scheduled workshops and masterclasses’ topics include; Tech Entrepreneurship, Creative Business Development, and Cultural Tourism Integration, all designed to equip attendees with real-world skills.

The hub among others is expected to provide young creatives and innovators the chance to pitch their business or community ideas to potential investors and mentors.

It also affords them the privilege of engaging with professionals, mentors, and fellow creatives, fostering cross-sector collaborations.

While on the cultural angle, it is designed to showcase the vibrant Awori heritage, including traditional music, food, and art, will bring the local culture to life.

Speaking on this new project, the President of the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), Prince Adetunji Fadina, who is the brain behind the hub, noted, “The Idea Hangout Cafe is the platform our youth have been waiting for-an incubator for mentorship, innovation, and community-driven development.

‘‘This is where ideas can grow into impactful ventures.”

While the Ogun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, remarked, “I am excited to support this initiative as it aligns with Ogun State’s vision for a thriving creative economy.

‘‘The Idea Hangout Cafe presents a unique opportunity for the youth to engage with culture, tourism, and technology in transformative ways.”

The Idea Hangout Cafe is part of the broader Vision 3000 initiative, which aims to empower young Nigerians through creative collaboration, mentorship, and entrepreneurship.

