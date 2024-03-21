IDC Marketscape Commends Sophos for Innovation on CSaaS

For maintaining innovation in delivering Cybersecurity-as-a-Service to small and medium business organisations, Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, has been commended as it was announced a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for SMBs 2024 Vendor Assessment. Sophos became a Leader in the IDC.

MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Small Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment, which evaluates the product offerings and business strategies of 18 modern endpoint security (MES) vendors.

This news closely follows Sophos being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Midsize Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment.

The IDC MarketScape for Modern Endpoint Security for Small Businesses stated that Sophos is a “strong consideration for small businesses, particularly those with large business security requirements that have little to no in-house security expertise.”

In addition, the IDC MarketScape recognised Sophos’ constant innovation to stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape. Sophos Endpoint defends more than 300,000 organisations worldwide against advanced attacks with anti-ransomware, anti-exploitation, behavioral analysis, and other innovative technologies.