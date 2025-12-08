Idanre Club Congratulates LCCI Boss

Foremost sociocultural club in Ondo State, Club 66, Idanre, has congratulated the newly appointed President and Chairman of Council of the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Engr Leye Kupoluyi, saying that the chamber will benefit immensely from his wealth of experience.

The club, in a statement by its president, Dr Anthony Omolola, said that Kupoluyi’s antecedents stood him out and would uplift the chamber and position it for greater relevance.

Omolola said the organisation had, over the years, served as a voice of excellence in promoting commerce and industry and in shaping policy direction for economic growth and development, adding that the position is hallmarked by excellence.

He described the new LCCI boss as a man of integrity and impeccable character who had distinguished himself in his chosen career.

He added: “Club 66 Idanre congratulates Engineer Leye Kupoluyi on his appointment as President and Chairman of Council of the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).