IDAN Harps On Good Governance, Inaugurates New Exco To Pilot Affair

Share

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) National Arts Theatre, Mrs Tola Akerele has said that the newly inaugurated national executives of the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN) will enhance quality policy making, ensure good governance and promote knowledge sharing through its administration.

The executives also known as the Titans were sworn-in in Lagos with Jacqueline Aki emerging as president. Akerele said, “The executives that are coming in I see they have a very strong team.

They are very concerned about policy ensuring there is good governance I think they will also give the public a good understanding of what interior design is actually about.

So we are very excited they are coming on board. They will do an excellent job led by Jackie Aki.” Akerele who is also a member of the Board of Trustees of IDAN speaks on diversity playing a role in the design space, saying: ”

When you look at design it’s also about beauty about functionality of course; how do you move in a space; how do you move in an office; how do you live; do you have a party; how many kids do you have; which rooms do you design? . needed. There’s a lot of details needed.

Share