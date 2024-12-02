Idakolo: Nigerians Want To See Concrete Actions That Address Their Concerns

Share

A lot has happened and is still happening to the economy. Do you see the reforms, fuel subsidy removal, naira floating and other tough policies adopted by the government turning out to deliver economic prosperity promised by the government?

The twin policy reforms, fuel subsidy removal and naira floating, adopted at the inception of this administration brought untold hardship to the people.

In as much as I believe that Nigeria seriously needs policy reforms, implementing the twin policies simultaneously is not congruent with the people`s expectations from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

There is no developing economy that does not institute one form of subsidy or the other to cater for the wellbeing of its people.

The implementation of these policies has increased the poverty level, reduced the purchasing power of the citizens, and thrown more Nigerians into the endemic poverty level.

These policies have increased inflation, pushing inflation to 33.88 per cent in October, 2024. Food inflation is not also abating, while we are struggling with insecurity in several states.

The systematic increase in electricity rate by the various power distribution companies (Discos) and grading subscribers to various bands is another major policy that is causing hardship in the country.

The palliative measures instituted by the government have not started making an impact in the lives of the people, while the recent minimum wage increase has been eroded by inflationary trends.

The economy was in a dire strait before the inauguration of this administration, but the measures already taken by this administration although slowing in yielding results in the areas of debt repayment and fiscal policy stimulation.

The people have been worse off. The signs of economic prosperity promised by this administration are still hazy. For the people to believe in a better tomorrow, the government must lead by example.

It must commit to eliminating waste and be seen to be strongly against corruption by prosecuting those who are found culpable. There is no doubt that Nigeria can achieve economic prosperity but the policy formulations of the government in various sectors must come with a human face.

As an economic expert what is the gestation period for reforms to begin to yield expected results? How long do Nigerians need to endure the pain to reap benefits?

The gestation period for reforms to begin to yield expected results in an economy that has been badly brutalised will take a long time.

However, with clear determination from both the government and the people we can arrive at the promised land sooner than expected.

Nigeria`s economy, which was once in comatose to the extent that the country was using over 90 per cent of its revenue to service debt, has witnessed a turnaround with Nigeria now using about 65 per cent of its revenue for debt servicing and recording improvement in crude oil production from as low as 900mpb to 1.8mpb daily.

The tax reforms also being initiated by the government could be a game changer if properly implemented by the government. The resolve of the government to move Nigeria`s economy to a trillion dollars is also a step in the right direction.

The reforms in the financial sector are yielding fruits. Nigerians have been patient with this administration but lack of positive signs of impactful implementation of people-based policies is causing agitations and has led to protest and discontent among the populace.

Nigerians in their majority believe IMF and the World Bank are the architect of current hardship. They said the Bretton Woods institutions sold the policies to the Nigeria government for implementation, and that the government should detach from the IMF and World Bank. What are your thoughts on this view?

The World Bank and IMF do not always uphold the policy knowledge about the country. The advice by these institutions is always to put governments at the loggerhead with their people.

The World Bank has been advising the Nigerian government to continue with inflationary policies. The World Bank and IMF reforms are always skewed to favour authoritarianism of the government.

The Nigerian government should critically focus on home grown policies, designed to put the welfare of the people first as it is seen in developed countries like the USA, UK e.t.c. The potential of Nigeria is in the productive capacities of Nigeria.

Nigeria has over 60 per cent of her population as youth, with energy and talent to grow Nigeria`s economy given the capacity inherent in their productivity. The GDP of countries is measured using their individual currencies.

The currencies are only converted into US dollars when it’s time to compare values with output. Achieving economic reform requires well targeted strategies.

According to World bank data, Nigeria GDP rose to $472.6 billion in 2022 but is projected to fall by $253 billion in 2024 due the dwindling value of the naira to the US dollar.

Nigeria has lost its position as the country with the highest GDP in Africa 10 years ago to number five and could slip further if urgent action to reposition the economy is not taken. The projection of Nigeria`s economy to grow to a trillion dollar economy

in 2030 is visible but there must be an annual economic growth of over 20 per cent to meet this target. Nigeria can achieve inclusive prosperity if driven by a clear vision of sustainable economic growth rather than GDP size.

This will involve building productive capacities for Nigerians which entails improvement in welfare rather than collaboration with foreign expert’s advocacy for foreign loans which has kept our country in the present debt hole in position.

If given the opportunity to advise the government on quick steps to improve the living standards of the majority of Nigerians, which areas would you advise?

There are key areas where government interventions can improve the living standards of the people. First, the transportation sector needs urgent government intervention.

The sector is pivotal to the welfare of the people especially with the present cost of petroleum products which has made transportation a major headache of the masses.

Secondly, the government needs to speed up the agricultural revolution policy to incorporate the majority of unemployed youths to be gainfully engaged and improve food security in Nigeria.

Thirdly, the newly introduced consumer credit scheme should be extended to the generality of Nigerians instead of limiting it to federal workers.

Consumer credit is a major simulator that can engender public spending to stimulate the economy. Finally, the government needs to extend the reach of the Ministry of Humanitarian affairs to cover more Nigerians that are facing extreme poverty.

The CBN maintains consistent tightening of lending rate to tackle inflation but inflation is still on the rise. What’s your view?

The central bank through its Monetary Policy Committee believes that consistent tightening of the lending rate will reduce inflation. This informed the consistent increase of the MPR, which has not reduced inflation.

Although there have been improvements, but monetary tightening alone cannot halt inflationary trends while other factors causing inflation are still festering.

The CBN needs to collaborate with the Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders in the financial sector to bring to convergence the monetary and fiscal policies to rein in inflation.

The recent reform by the CBN, which has narrowed the gap between the official and parallel market exchange rates, has further supported the repatriation of export proceeds as part of its reforms for attracting foreign exchange inflows into the country.

The reforms around diaspora remittances have also further helped to strengthen our foreign reserves and defend the naira. These targeted polices combined with the fiscal policies of the government can seriously tame inflation.

Do you foresee a crash in prices of food items and other essential commodities in the immediate term? What are your concerns, hope?

Food inflation is a major challenge to food insecurity. Given the present policy formulation by the government to give tax waivers for the importation of key food items, food prices might start going down.

The successes being recorded against bandits in agrarian communities will also help to cause improvement in supply of agricultural commodities which will reduce scarcity and affect the price of food items.

The establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development is another game changer which can positively affect agricultural development and reduce the tension between farmers and herders.

The clashes have led to loss in agricultural products and has caused food scarcity in the past 10 years. The major concern is the effective implementation of government policies as regards tax waivers and monitoring of policy formulations.

Considering the fact that we are entering the yuletide period, which naturally sees the price of food items rising, it is incumbent on the government to ensure that these policies are fast tracked to ensure that people celebrate the yuletide period modestly.

The tax reform process is encountering resistance from northern region governors and National Economic Council (NEC). What is your opinion on this?

The northern governors and National Economic Council’s (NEC) decision against tax reforms as regards the Value Added Tax (VAT) is about the derivation principle, which states that where the VAT is being generated will get more share of the allocation.

The principle, to me, will engender competition among the states. They will ensure they attract more headquarters of multinational companies to their states and be able to benefit from higher VAT.

The whole tax reform is a very good de – velopment that would not only increase government revenue but encourage investment into the country.

I strongly advocate a tax system that will be derivative in nature so that all states will be challenged to be innovative and business friendly. States that are not pulling their weight should also feel it in their income.

This tax system would also compel states to pay more attention to businesses in their domain by creating a fa – vorable and sustainable busi – ness environment that would allow businesses to thrive and be profitable.

The President presented a 2025 budget with an aggregate expenditure of N47.9 trillion. It has a planned borrowing of N13.8 trillion, equating to 3.87 per cent of GDP. Some experts believe it is an ambitious, unrealistic budget. What is your take?

The 2025 budget with aggregate expenditure of N47.9 trillion and planned borrowing of N13.8 trillion can be said to be ambitious.

Looking at the proposed assumptions for the budget: assumption of oil price at $75 per barrel and a targeted production of two million barrels per day , is very ambitious.

The major factors that make crude price to rise are wars and cooperation between members of OPEC, Russia and other affiliated oil producing countries.

Presently with the incoming administration of President Donald Trump of the USA who has vowed to end the Russia-Ukraine war, and a likelihood of the IsraeliPalestinian war ending next year, there are indications that these could bring down crude prices.

The threat by Saudi Arabia, the largest oil producing member of OPEC, which declared that they would increase production as deterrence to Russia crude sales, we may see crude coming down to below $50 per barrel by the first quarter of next year.

The fluctuation of the exchange rate of the naira is another major factor. The Federal Government policy has removed any serious peg on the exchange rate leaving it at the mercy of market forces.

Rising inflation could erode purchasing power of the budget, undermining its effectiveness particularly for essential imports and capital expenditure. The success of the budget would depend on effective revenue generation, project execution and the ability of the budget to deliver meaningful growth.

Next year offers an opportunity for the government to amend, and retool some of its policies What areas would you advise government to look at?

The Federal Government needs to amend its welfare policies to be more inclusive by mandating the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to include more Nigerian that are living below poverty line to be adequately captured.

There should be more attention to private sector development by making Nigeria a competitive business environment for investors to consider.

The policy of total removal of subsidy by Government in all sectors must also be revisited because no developing country can totally remove subsidy for its people one way or another.

The CNG initiative also needs retooling because as many Nigerians that are encouraged to switch over to CNG are finding it difficult to fill their tanks because of the minimal number of filling stations, lack of approval for other private filling stations seeking approval to discharge such services.

Finally, I also believe that the people want to see concrete action that addresses their concerns instead of constant acknowledgment by the government of the hardship being faced by the populace.

