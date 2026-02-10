Idahosa’s Death Personal Loss Far Beyond Politics, Says Idahosa

A former governorship aspirant of the Labour Party (Apapa faction) in the 2024 Edo State Governorship election, Dr Hilton Oduwa Idahosa, has lamented the death of Charles Idahosa, aged 72, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, as a profound personal loss that goes far beyond politics.

In a reflective and emotional tribute, Idahosa, who is a nephew to the political stalwart and former Commissioner for Information during the Lucky Igbinedion administration, noted that he spoke first as a member of the Idahosa family before any political identity, stressing that the passing of his uncle had left a deep void within the family and the larger public space he so boldly occupied.

“My words today are not political. They are personal,” Idahosa said. “I speak as a nephew who has lost a loved one, a towering presence whose influence shaped both our family and the public sphere,” he lamented.

He described his uncle as a fearless and principled politician, renowned for his courage, clarity of thought, and unwavering commitment to his convictions.

According to him, these qualities were emblematic of the Idahosa lineage, traits his uncle displayed consistently throughout his political career.

“He was never one to shy away from difficult conversations or principled stands. His political journey was driven by conviction, not convenience,” he added.

Beyond politics, Idahosa revealed a deeply personal side of his uncle that was known mainly within the family. He described him as the “encyclopedia of the family,” a living repository of their history, genealogy, and shared memories.

From family milestones to historical events, he said his uncle served as a reliable reference point, preserving stories and lessons that might otherwise have been lost.

Idahosa acknowledged that his uncle’s strong personality often inspired robust debates and differing viewpoints, including between the two of them. However, he said these moments were intellectually enriching and offered enduring lessons in leadership, courage, and independent thinking.

“We did not always agree, but our conversations were meaningful,” he said, adding, “Those exchanges shaped my thinking and are memories I will carry for the rest of my life.”

He further noted that Charles Idahosa’s influence extended far beyond his family and political affiliations, earning him respect across communities for his candour, institutional knowledge, and deep understanding of Nigeria’s political landscape.

According to him, his late uncle played a key role in shaping important conversations and decisions that impacted many lives.

Idahosa said his passing marked the end of an era but not the end of his legacy.

“He may be gone, but his voice, his wisdom, and his imprint on our family and public life will endure,” he said.

Idahosa emphasised that his uncle would be remembered as family first, a man of strength, knowledge, and unwavering identity.