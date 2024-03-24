Idahosa Warns Against Dragging Benin Monarch Into Disrepute

Hon. Dennis Idahosa (APC – Edo), has appealed to the subjects of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewaure II to remain calm and composed during this difficult time and not allow their emotions to be exploited by those who have ulterior motives and seek to bring the Palace into disrepute.

In a statement he personally signed, Idahosa pointed out that those who wish to undermine the Oba and the Benin Kingdom have tried and failed in their previous attempts and now they have resorted to dragging the Oba to court using some disgruntled members of the enegies (Dukes).

Idahosa stressed that such attempts will not succeed, as the Oba is loved and respected by his people, and is under divine protection.

Idahosa also urged the people of the Benin Kingdom to maintain peace and order, and not to allow themselves to be drawn into conflict by those with nefarious intentions.

He reminded them that the traditional institution is an important part of the culture and history of the state, and must be preserved and protected.

Idahosa urged the people of the Benin Kingdom to remain united and to stand together in support of their traditional institutions and values.

He expressed hope that the kingdom will continue to thrive and prosper.

He said, “History will never be allowed to repeat itself and as such, we must do all that is necessary, including guiding our utterances to avoid the pitfalls that they the enemies have set against the Palace.

“They have used other routes without achieving success in their quest to undermine our revered monarch, now, they have set some of the Dukes against the Palace.

“As I have always maintained and still do, they will not only fail on this court matter, they will run out of what to do to undermine Benin kingdom.”

He urged the subjects of the Oba to maintain peace and order and avoid being drawn into conflict by those who have ulterior motives.

He also assured the people that the palace would continue to enjoy divine protection and good health, adding that he is hopeful that the Benin kingdom will continue to thrive and flourish under the guidance of the Oba.

In conclusion, Idahosa, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy Governorship candidate, pledged to support and respect the traditional institution when the party win the upcoming election.

He further promised to uphold and maintain the Benin traditional culture and values, as well as the development of the Benin kingdom.

“I believe that the traditional institution is a vital part of the state’s history and culture, and must be preserved and protected,” he concluded.