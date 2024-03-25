Idahosa Urges Support For Benin Monarch

A member of the House of Representatives Dennis Idahosa (APC – Edo) has urged unity in Benin Kingdom and support for Oba Ewuare II. The All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate said those out to undermine the Oba failed in their previous attempts and now resorted to suing the revered monarch using some disgruntled members of the enigies (Dukes).

He stressed that such attempts would not succeed, as the Oba is loved and respected by his people, and is under divine protection. Idahosa also urged the people to maintain peace and order, and not to allow themselves to be drawn into conflict by those with nefarious intentions. He reminded them that the traditional institution is an important part of the culture and history of the state, and must be preserved and protected.