Idahosa Urges Religious Leaders To Help Drive Devt

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon Dennis Idahosa has solicited the assistance of religious leaders to help drive development in the State.

He stated that with their active participation in state affairs and also through prayers, clerics could ensure that dividends of democracy were spread across the nooks and crannies of the state.

Idahosa made this call when he received leaders and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on a courtesy call in his office on Thursday.

According to the statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Friday Aghedo, Idahosa said the Senator Monday Okpebholo-led administration was keen on promoting religious harmony among citizens and residents of the state.

Idahosa said: “We are highly excited, and as a government, we receive you today because the Governor and I, are Christians; we belong to the family of Jesus Christ.

‘We also made it clear that we are going to use governance to promote the kingdom of God here in Edo state.

According to Idahosa: “As a family, we want to continue to count on your support and prayers, because governance is not a joke, but requires strength, commitment, and dedication.

“So, we are going to need you to partner with us in prayers and support to ensure Edo people get the dividends of democracy that they deserve.”

In his address, the President of Christian Faith, Charles Evbuomwan, commended the laudable strides of the administration in the areas of policy initiations, and implementations that he noted had continued to impact the lives, and well-being of citizens and residents in the state.

‘Your Excellency, we are here, first of all, to congratulate you on your assumption of office as the deputy governor of Edo State.

“And to further express thanks to you and your principal, the governor of Edo State, for the efforts put in to initiate policies and programs that will positively affect the lives of citizens and residents of Edo state,” Evbuomwan said.

