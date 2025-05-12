Idahosa: Nigeria Faces Unprecedented Food Security And Inflation Challenges

Share

Mr. Gabriel Idahosa FCA, a renowned Chartered Accountant, President and Chairman of Council of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), in this interview with TAIWO HASSAN, speaks on the spiral effects of the United States’ (US) tariffs on global trade, Nigeria’s economy, and others, while also proffering solutions to these challenges

What is the Chamber’s position on the United States’ (US)14 per cent tariff for Nigerian export products to the US and the mitigating factors to be put in place by government?

I want to say with respect to the global developments on the US raising their tariffs, we in the Lagos Chamber have recommended that government must build local competencies in the country’s areas of competitive advantage, particularly agriculture, solid minerals, oil & gas, etc., to build the economy and withstand the global shocks or risks that may arise from the trade war.

In addition, I think we must leverage emerging opportunities to diversify the country’s exports and expand our network of trading partners to explore other potential markets.

With the global oil market facing multiple uncertainties and prices trending downwards (currently below the budget benchmark of $75), it is now apt that the government needs to develop a fiscal response to address potential revenue gaps in the budget and the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

For instance, the continued weak growth in manufacturing and agriculture suggests that government should give more attention to the sectors by incentivising investment in the agriculture and agro-processing sectors and addressing factors contributing to the high cost of production, including high inflation, interest rate, volatile exchange rate, and huge infrastructural gaps.

Examining the bilateral trade between Nigeria and US in regards what are the likely effects on the global trade with regard to the tariffs?

When you look at the total global trade between Nigeria and US on both sides, you will see that for Nigeria, her trade with the US is less than three per cent.

On the American side, it is even far less than one per cent, so the direct trade between the two countries is very very small since US stopped buying oil from us during the Barack Obama’s era.

So the direct impact of the tariff on what we do now, that is, the non-oil export we do with America, which is estimated at N9.59 trillion, is a big figure, but it’s a very small part of our trade.

Now that means that as we hinted in our report that we released to the media, other countries outside America are now redirecting their efforts. So Nigeria is not left out of that policy realignment.

The Nigerian government has actually said so that they have to look at alternative markets and that is going on. In the last few months a lot of things are going on.

And so, what is more important and where Nigeria is more impacted is the effects of the US tariff from the countries we have high volume of trade with. And that is, number one, China, our biggest foreign partner, and India.

So the effects on those two countries are what will affect us and some of the effects are positive because we have been seeing it.

China is now paying a lot of attention to other countries where there is room for growth of their export and one of her biggest prospects is Nigeria. So we are seeing China becoming more aggressive to countries like Nigeria, to countries in Europe, to countries in Far East Asia, and Latin America.

So China is fast expanding its engagements to countries like Canada, Brazil and Mexico. That is where the world is going as far as the effects of tariff is concern. No country is giving up and saying; well, we are there because America is hitting us hard.

All countries are handling the US tariffs in different manners. But for Nigeria, the general approach is to say what has been going to America where should they be going now? Why the negotiations continue, collective negotiations in Africa should be around AGOA? It’s not Nigeria alone that is going to do that.

But the real reaction to the US tariff is to look for alternatives. Look for your exports to America and your imports to America. So that is really what is going on.

What is your view on the tariff disrupting the global economy? Are we expecting to see the global GDP go into recession this year?

What I can say is yes, the global GDP is going to enter into recession amidst the ongoing trade war caused by President Donald Trump’s tariff regime slammed on the world countries.

Because the World Trade Organisation (WTO) headed by our own, Prof. Ngozi OkonjoIweala, has predicted that the global GDP will go down to something like -0.3 per cent from the initial projected 2.7 per cent growth into the global GDP.

So that is about three per cent fall in global GDP as a result of mostly the indirect effects of what Trump has done that is hitting countries and then going around rapidly.

So that is where we are on the US tariff and the global GDP. In the same vein, JP Morgan is projecting a 60 per cent risk of global recession, declining stock market indices, and reciprocal tariffs from the European Union, China, and several other countries, the global economy may perform below earlier expectations.

The persisting geopolitical tensions may cause more supply chain disruptions and increase inflation, especially in developing countries. We advise that central banks be mindful of using high interest rates to curb inflation.

What is your assessment of the global economic development in first quarter (Q1) 2025?

Yeah, in the first quarter of 2025, the global economy recorded modest growth, driven by moderate inflation, lower interest rates, improved domestic demand, and investment in developed and emerging markets.

However, downside risks may stem from geopolitical tensions, trade policy uncertainties, and high debt levels.

All countries are handling the US tariffs in different manners. But for Nigeria, the general approach is to say what has been going to America where should they be going now

can vividly tell you that with escalating tariff wars between the United States and the rest of the world, we may soon begin to record higher inflation rates across many economies that are directly affected by the tariffs.

Talking about direct effects of the US 14 per cent tariff on Nigeria’s oil and gas sales to the world and global crude oil prices.

Are we expected to see our foreign exchange (FX) earnings dwindle in anyway in the long run? Yes. With oil and gas purchases by the US being exempted from the 14 per cent tariff on Nigeria, the economy may record limited impact from the tariffs.

However, the tariffs have served to drive oil prices down, indicating a challenge to our foreign exchange earnings from crude.

However, with this global spiraling effects looming on our FX earnings, we in LCCI urge the federal government to incentivise local production and value addition in agriculture, mining, and manufacturing.

Exporting commodities in their primary state must give way to processed finished Nigerian goods that command higher global value.

So our Chamber is recommending an urgent review of Nigeria’s national trade policy to reflect emerging global realities. Our trade, tax, and customs regimes must be modernised to align with WTO rules and safeguard Nigerian interests.

In 2025, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has met once. What is your intake on their policies and effects on private sector businesses in the country?

On the Monetary Policy side, this year, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met for the first time in February to retain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 27.50 per cent with all other parameters on hold.

The pause follows 14 consecutive rate hikes enacted since April 2022, totaling 1,600 basis points of tightening. The pause implies that businesses and households can begin to expect an easing of rates if the CBN succeeds further in curbing inflation in the near term.

The private sector, which serves as the engine of growth and employment generation in Nigeria, has been plagued with increased borrowing costs, reduced investment incentives, and heightened uncertainties in our policy environment.

However, with a positive inflation outlook and stability in the foreign exchange market, I expect the rate to remain unchanged and gradually ease in the year’s second half.

As a result, this will help businesses to find it easier to finance expansion plans, potentially boosting job creation and economic output.

At the Chamber, we have consistently advised that rate hikes alone will not curb inflation without resolving the challenges of the real sector, which comprises agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

While we project that the MPC may begin to ease the interest rates within the next few months on the back of a likely lower inflation rate, we must caution the government about taking away its focus from controlling inflationary pressures on the fiscal side of the economy.

What measures do you think the government should put in place to tame further inflation spike?

The issue of rising inflation has been a cause of concern for us in the LCCI and other members of the organised private sector.

That Nigeria’s inflation rate moved up to 24.23 oer cent in March 2025 after we had experienced consecutive decline in the first two months of the year means a lot to those in the management team managing the Nigerian economy.

But, ironically, food inflation, however, further eased to 21.79 per cent in March from 23.51 per cent in February, and when compared to January 2025 (26.08 per cent), it declined by 4.29 per cent.

On the other hand, core inflation increased by 1.43 per cent points to 24.43 per cent in March. To me, despite the decline recorded in food inflation, the government must remain focused on boosting food production through ongoing policy reforms and expected quick actions with the declaration of a national emergency on food security.

During the emergency period, we expect the government to pay more attention to agricultural production infrastructure, boost food processing potential, and sustain the fight against insecurity in the affected areas.

For instance, we at the Chamber and other members of the organised private sector (OPS), have consistently called for the National Assembly to look into the levels of disruptions from insecurity, and until the government changes this and starts prioritising the security apparatus of the entire country before we will start seeing improvements in security of lives and properties in the country.

With the headline inflation rising again, the hope of seeing a reduction in the interest rate may go dim if the rising inflationary pressures are not controlled.

With estimated disruptions to global trade becoming a concern to many and a depreciating currency, we may begin to see another phase of unabated rise in inflation driven mainly by food, energy, and logistics costs.

But speaking specifically on food security and food inflation, you can see that Nigeria faces unprecedented food security and inflation challenges, with recent data highlighting the urgent need for concerted actions.

Despite some improvements, food prices remain high, and millions of Nigerians continue to experience food insufficiency. We need to scale up food processing to meet the demand for finished food products, some of which are hitherto being imported.

The Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) initiative should be well-equipped to support the production of finished food products across the country. Several factors contribute to Nigeria’s food security crisis.

Economic hardship, driven by the devaluation of the naira and the removal of fuel subsidies, has increased living costs and food prices.

Inflation remains a significant issue, making basic food items unaffordable for many households. We call on federal agencies to work closely with the states to control the expected floods projected to disrupt many states this year.

We should be proactive in handling flood alerts to prevent the destruction of farm – lands and loss of crops. We reiterate our call on the government to use the period of the declared national emergency to deal with hindrances to agricultural production nationwide.

Looking at the country’s FX market in the first quarter 2025, what is the fate of naira against the dollar as the US tariff bites harder?

You can see that in the first quarter of 2025, the naira maintained stability after a significant depreciation across foreign exchange (FX) markets in 2024. In the first quarter too, the naira exchange rate depreciated marginally by 0.1 per cent in value against the dollar in the official market from N1,535.32/$ at the end of 2024 to N1,536.32/$ at the end of March 2025.

However, when compared to the parallel market, the premium remained within the maximum benchmark of five per cent. So as a Chamber, we recognise that the stability of the exchange rate for some time was due to CBN’s intervention and improved transparency of the FX market with the introduction of the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System.

However, the stability of the exchange rate will largely depend on crude oil production and improved oil receipts. Most recent rates of the naira suggest that the FOREX market needs more supply to meet the demand pressures that have emerged lately.

We have been seeing that with the US tariffs and the decline in the global oil price to $75 per barrel, so definitely this year’s event would be very challenging unless, of course, the US President does something on the tariffs rocking the global economy.

For instance, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria revealed that Nigeria’s external reserves declined by $2.57 billion in the first quarter of 2025 from $40,88 billion at the end of 2024 to $38.31 billion at the end of March 2025, reflecting a decrease of 6.3 per cent.

But I can tell you, we are watching closely the likely impacts of Donald Trump’s tariff regime and what level of disruptions we may see on trade and growth across major economies in the world.

And we are already seeing them in the first week of this month that they are very significant disruptions along the borders. In addition, diaspora remittances may also be affected in the medium to long term, which can put more pressure on receipts, and how that may affect the naira rates with the dollar.

Nigeria’s debt rose to N144.67 trillion at the end of 2024 and there is high expectation it would hit a further higher level this year. Is the Chamber worried about this debt profile?

Yeah we are very concern about it.

According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria’s total public debt rose to N144.67 trillion (approximately $94.23 billion) as of December 31, 2024, representing a 48.58 per cent increase compared to N97.34 trillion (or $108.23 billion) recorded on the end of December 2023.

With this, the country’s debt is projected to hit over N157 trillion by December 2025, reflecting the planned borrowing of N13 trillion to finance the 2025 budget deficit.

So as a Chamber, we notes improvement in the government’s fiscal situation; however, it is worried about the government’s new borrowings, particularly when such borrowings are not for productive investments.

We, therefore, advise the government to revisit Nigeria’s debt management plan with the objective of cheaper sources of debt through better use of our national assets.

How can you evaluate the performance of the country’s power sector considering the high tariffs, epileptic supply and consistent grids failure?

You can see that businesses and households have continued to suffer under a double whammy of generating their own electricity with expensive fuels and paying higher tariffs on electricity, even as we experience a weak power supply.

Due to debt overhang, the weak financial position of the DISCOs and GENCOs has continued to overwhelm their performance.

The Chamber has continued to call on the government to sustain its reforms in the sector through an aggressive metering programme, attracting more investment into the renewable energy space and creating an enabling environment for the states to drive electricity generation in their respective domains.

I can tell you without fixing the power sector to perform at optimal levels, our aspiration to achieve a $1 trillion economy may remain a dream with no reality.

We urge the government to remain committed to commercial partnerships signed with various renewable energy investors by granting them required licenses, providing a robust and competitive regulatory environment, and driving local content provisions in those energy projects.

However, with the states now empowered to generate power in their domains, we expect to see more states becoming aggressive like we already see in a few states.

With more states depending less on the national grid, we would generate more power nationwide and improve power supply in the medium to long term.

What is your view on government’s plans to addressing critical business environment issues in the country, especially with the Tax Reform Bills?

The Federal Government’s initiative to overhaul Nigeria’s tax system through the proposed Tax Reform Bills is largely necessary but not a sufficient condition to achieve the 18 per cent target by the 2025 budget, as this comprehensive reform aims to enhance revenue generation, streamline tax administration, and foster economic growth.

Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio sood at 7.9 per cent in 2022, significantly below the African average of 16 per cent. This disparity underscores the need for a more efficient tax system to support national development.

Share