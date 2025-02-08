Idahosa Inaugurates 12-Man Planning C’ttee For Edo Sport Festival

Share

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa has inaugurated a 12-man planning committee for the fourth Edo State Sports Festival in preparation for the National Sports Festival to be hosted by the Ogun State Government in May this year.

The 12-member committee has The Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission, Mr Amadin Desmond Enabulele, as Chairman, while Sabina Chinkere Amiemoghena will serve as secretary.

Idahosa, according to a press statement endorsed by Friday Aghedo, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the deputy governor, while performing the inauguration of the committee in Government House said the sports festival was part of the developmental strategy of the state government aimed at enhancing sports at the grassroots level.

According to the deputy governor, “Research has shown that sports competition is a veritable platform to groom sportsmen and women in talent identification and physical well-being of the people.”

He added that “the Edo State Government places a premium on grassroots sports, hence the state is participating in the National sports festival which will no doubt boost socio-economic development of communities of the state and enhance the physical and mental well being of athletes during the festival.”

While expressing the implicit confidence in members of the Edo Sports Commission with good track records and proven integrity to bring their vast experience to bear in organising a hitch sports festival, the deputy governor charged them to work seamlessly together as a team, to ensure Edo State got the best to represent the State during the National Sports Festival.

Responding on behalf of other members, the chairman of the committee, Amadin Desmond Enabulele, said the inauguration of the committee saddled with the responsibility of organising the sports festival, was a testament to the unwavering commitment of Edo State Government to sports development.

He acknowledged the enormous task before the committee and assured it would not leave any stone unturned to deliver on its mandate and make Edo State proud.

Mr Enabulele assured that the committee would be transparent, honest and innovative in the prosecution of its assignment, and build synergy with donor agencies, and various sports associations to ensure the best was selected as Edo State contingent to record overwhelming victory during the National Sports Festival scheduled for May this year in Ogun state.

