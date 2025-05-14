Idahosa Hails Alile At 55

Share

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa has congratulated the Deputy Chief of Staff to the State Government, Hon. Pius Alile, ahead of his 55th birthday celebration, describing him as a worthy leader who has led exemplary life.

Idahosa gave the commendation during a conference meeting organised for the staff and management of the Office of the Deputy Governor, in celebration of the Deputy Chief of Staff, on Wednesday in Government House, Benin City.

The commendation is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Mr Friday Aghedo and made available to newsmen in Benin on Wednesday.

Idahosa said: “I want to thank you all for taking out time to celebrate our senior brother, the Deputy Chief of Staff. Today, we are all saying positive things about him, and it shows that he is a good man. He brought light into this office, and he has time for everybody.

“I want to thank you for all you have done, for bringing that vibe that will last in this office. And I want to thank God for you and your family because you are indeed a light to this world.”

Idahosa further described Alile as a father to all who always made himself available to all for counsel.

According to Idahosa: “We are not just here to celebrate you, we are also here to pray for you.

“I thank God for what you stand for, for bringing joy and putting smiles on the faces of people, and for being a father to many of those fatherless people out there.

“Tomorrow, you have a line of events to do empowerment for the needy, it shows that to whom much is given, much is expected, and it’s not because you have much, it’s because God Almighty created you to be a giver.”

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Abieyuwa Oyemwense, eulogised the Deputy Chief of Staff, describing him as a special father and a joy giver whose presence brings so much transformation to the office and the lives of many.

In his response, the celebrant appreciated his boss, Idahosa, for the heartfelt wishes and commendations, while further thanking the deputy governor for the right hand of fellowship, love, and kindness shown so far, towards him and his family.

While the event captured best and heartwarming wishes from other Staff and management of the office, Edo residents are positive of Alilie’s impact ahead of the birthday celebration, which is scheduled to commence with an empowerment program for the needy, on Thursday and thereafter, the grand celebration on Saturday.

