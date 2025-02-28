Idahosa Congratulates Oshiomhole On Honourary Doctorate Degree

Share

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, has congratulated Senator Adams Oshiomhole on the conferment of an honorary doctorate degree in Political Science by the Edo University, Iyamho.

Idahosa described the conferment as a “Laudable development that would set the pace for a greater and more meaningful impact in reshaping the political landscape of Edo and Nigeria at large.”

He commended Oshiomhole for championing Edo State’s developmental trajectory, noting that the Monday Okpebholo-led administration was privileged to have his backing and to tap into his resourcefulness.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Friday Aghedo said, “I congratulate you, my mentor and leader, Senator Adams Aliu Oshiomhole, on this prestigious award of honorary doctorate conferred on you by our reputable state university, Edo University, Iyamho.

“I am not surprised by this notable achievement, as you have been a beacon of hope in reshaping and rebuilding the political landscape of Edo and Nigeria at large.”

He further eulogized Oshiomhole, saying, “Your drive and cohesion for unity and development are commendable and worthy of emulation. Once again, Congratulations my leader.”

