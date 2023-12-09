Idahosa Becomes 43rd LCCI President, Pledges To Sustain Momentum 

The new President and Chairman of the Council of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr Gabriel Idahosa, has disclosed that he was taken over the mantle of leadership at the Chamber when the country is trying to overcome the numerous challenges that have shaped it as nationhood.

Idahosa made this known in his acceptance speech during his investiture as the 43rd LCCI President in Lagos on Saturday.

He said that in the midst of the celebration, there was a need to pause to reflect on the challenges that have shaped Nigeria as a nation, adding that it was in the forging of overcoming obstacles that Nigeria discovered her true strength and resilience.

Idahosa explained that the investiture ceremony marked not just a destination, but a continuation of a journey filled with possibilities, growth, and new horizons.

The LCCI’s new president said: “Today is special, really special for me. I stand before you profoundly grateful, humbled, and genuinely touched by the warmth and support extended to me.

One hundred and thirty-five years ago, some leaders of the business community birthed this legacy business membership organization we celebrate today.”

He continued, “The founding fathers understood the significance, the constructive capacity and the transformative power that Chambers of Commerce & Industry can play in the well-being of the Organized Private Sector and the overall economy. These visionary men and many of those who followed in their footsteps are indeed the giants in the history of LCCI.

Idahosa stressed, “It is because of their immense contributions to the growth and development of our Chamber, the private sector and the economic evolution of our beloved nation that I am able to stand on the shoulders of these giants as I accept the leadership of this illustrious institution.

“In this regard, I would like to pay homage to our visionary past presidents, etched in our history and reflected in the programme brochure before you.

“Though my team and I hope to draw greatly from the well of their historic legacies, we will embrace the telling realities of the present as we attempt to uplift the chamber’s brand, actualise its promises and push forward its values,” he added.

Meanwhile, the outgoing president, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole in his passing out speech urged LCCI members and staff to give unflinching support to the new president to succeed in his new role as the chamber’s new president.