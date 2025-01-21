Idahosa Backs Okpebholo On Development Drive

Share

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Dennis Idahosa has assured his principal, Governor Monday Okpebholo, of his support in the governor’s developmental drive to put the state in good stead in all segments of the economy.

This was just as the Deputy Governor called for the collaboration and support of the All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly that of his council area, Ovia South-West, to enable the Okpebholo-led APC government to deliver on its campaign promises.

This was contained in a statement issued by Friday Aghedo, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Idahosa on Tuesday in Benin City.

According to him, the deputy governor made the call on Tuesday when he received members of the APC in Ovia South West led by the chairman, Hon. Emmanuel Ogbomo, who was in his office on a courtesy visit.

While commending the party’s role in the emergence of the new government, he said their continual support and commitment was still needed to entrench good governance across the 18 country areas of Edo state.

Idahosa pledged Okpebholo-led administration support to govern the state through a bottom-top approach.

While attributing his political trajectory and his emergence as deputy to Okpebholo as an act of God and their support, Idahosa said, “I want to thank you very much for what you have done for me.

“The first time I was nominated to be a commissioner here in the Government House in 2014, I served along with my elder brother, Arch. Evbuomwan, under the leadership of Adams Aliu Oshiomole.

“I served briefly, and I was nominated to represent the South-South region in the Ministry called Great Green Wall, under the Federal Ministry of Environment.

“While I was still serving there, most especially, my people of Ovia South West didn’t allow me rest, they called me home to represent them in the Federal House of Representatives in 2019, and by the grace of God, and with your support, we ran that election and we won.

“Again, with your support, I was elected for another term in 2023. It was while representing you that I was also nominated to be the deputy governor of Edo State. Coincidentally, this is the first time an Ovia will be holding such a position in the state.

“This is why am calling on your support not only to bring dividends of democracy to Ovia but also across the state,” Idahosa stated.

In his address, the Chairman of APC, Ovia South West, Hon. Emmanuel Ogbomo, commended the leadership style and loyalty of the deputy governor in ensuring even development across sectors of the State.

He pledged the party’s support to ensure the success of the Sen. Monday Okpebholo-led administration.

