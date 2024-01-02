Idahosa Assures Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Will Decline In 2024

Nigeria’s inflation rate is expected to slow down in 2024, according to Gabriel Idahosa, President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Idahosa who spoke on Monday emphasised that the pricing levels would start to moderate in 2024 as a result of the steps being taken by governments at all levels to address rising transportation and logistics expenses.

He said: “Certain things were predictable when the President declared that fuel subsidy was gone. We knew that there would be a spike in the price of fuel and everything other things connected to fuel. But all the measures to reduce the cost of transportation have started.

“They will also take time to come into effect. It will take some time to get our CNG buses. CNG buses are already running from Abeokuta to Mowe and some parts of Edo State and transport fares are coming down in those locations.”

According to him, when Dangote and Port Harcourt refineries begin production this year, energy costs will be reduced, which would have an impact on price levels.

“So, we are going to get an aggregation of that across the country. Places like Borno and Bayelsa are now having CNG buses and transportation is coming down in these places. So, between six and nine months, all the efforts to replace petrol as the primary source of transportation will begin to show results.”

Idahosa’s position tallies with that of the World Bank, which said recently that it expected the inflation rate in Nigeria to begin to moderate by 2024.

It would be recalled that a recent analysis of the Commodity Price Index reports published by the National Bureau of Statistics, that the country’s inflation has risen 25 times in the last 26 months.