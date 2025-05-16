Idahosa Assures Christians Of Positive Governance

Share

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa has assured Christians in the state that they can expect positive developments and success stories under the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Idahosa gave this assurance while receiving the Parish Priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Nomayo Street, Rev. Fr. Raphael Anojie, alongside members of the Parish Church Council (PCC), during a courtesy visit to his office.

According to the Deputy Governor, both he and the Governor are devout Christians who are committed to upholding the values of the faith and advancing the welfare of the people.

“The body of Christ in Edo State will be strengthened under Governor Okpebholo’s administration, which is focused on creating success stories across all sectors,” he stated.

Idahosa called for prayers and support from the Christian community and the general public, emphasizing that their administration is committed to delivering good governance and upholding the rule of law.

He also promised to communicate the Church’s needs to the Governor and assured the parishioners of his attendance at their upcoming “Feast Day” celebration scheduled for June 15.

In his remarks, Rev. Fr. Anojie commended the Deputy Governor for fulfilling his campaign promise to the Church and presented him with a customized appreciation card. He described the visit as divinely inspired, particularly for the Nomayo Street community, which is in urgent need of road rehabilitation.

Fr. Anojie further revealed that the Holy Trinity Catholic Church is planning to establish a cottage school aimed at educating and empowering children in the community. He expressed gratitude to Idahosa and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their commitment to the state’s development.

In a related development, representatives of the Sokponba Communities in Orhionmwon Local Government Area also met with the Deputy Governor to seek government intervention in reclaiming oil wells allegedly seized by Seplat PLC and other oil companies.

The community leaders submitted relevant documents to expedite the recovery process and ensure that the local communities benefit fully from the natural resources within their region.

Share