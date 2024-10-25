IDA: Spain Makes €400m Commitment To Nigeria, Others

Share

In demonstration of its continued commitments to sustainable development worldwide, Spain has raised up its total contribution to the International Development Agency to the sum of N5 billion since inception.

This became known Thursday, with the disclosure of a fresh N400 million Early Financial Commitment to the IDA.

As contained in a statement made available to New Telegraph, the gesture is a demonstration of “Spain’s latest commitment to the World Bank’s fund for lowincome countries.

It represents a 37 per cent increase compared to the previous IDA replenishment cycle.” The announcement was made on the sidelines of the World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings and comes weeks ahead of the final 21st replenishment (IDA21) meeting in December.

It also comes at a time of multiple crises that are taking a disproportionate toll on lowincome countries. As a new World Bank report shows, the world’s 26 poorest countries, home to 40 per cent of the most poverty-stricken people, are more in debt than at any time since 2006 and increasingly vulnerable to natural disasters and other shocks.

“This is an important step that we hope others can follow to bolster muchneeded financing to fight poverty and inequality,” said Carlos Cuerpo, Spain’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Business.

He also added that “this commitment exemplifies Spain’s resolve and dedication to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, and our belief in IDA’s ability to move the needle.”

In his remarks, World Bank Group President, Ajay Banga said: “IDA is a critical partner for the countries most in need, wielding powerful weapons against poverty: affordable financing and development knowledge.

“Spain’s commitment will help IDA continue its work to breed stability, security, investment opportunities, trading potential, and jobs.”

