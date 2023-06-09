I’d Have Told Him Not To Excise Some States In Coup Speech If

What are you to late Major Gideon Gwaza Orkar? He was my brother from the same mother. He was the third child after me. He was the ninth child of our parents. The two of you grew up together, what kind of child was Major Gideon as a kid? My late brother, Major (Gideon) Orkar was a strong personality.

He had a tough personality. At the time he was a student of Boys Secondary School in Bindiri, I was already working in Jos and as a practice, he passed through my house on his way to and from school before going back home to Makurdi. When he finally got enlisted into the military, I was very happy. I had wanted to join the military before him but the plan never worked out. I had always admired the military and the way of life of personnel. When I was finishing Form 2 in Kaduna in 1960, I wanted to join the military.

When Gideon was taken, I was so happy. While growing up, did he kind of give any indication that he would one day join the military? No! There was nothing like that. The inspiration might have come up when I tried to join the army. Could it be that he was keeping to tradition of people from Tiv ethnic nationality who usually joined the Army? Unfortunately, I never asked him why he opted to join the Army but I was just happy because I wanted to join by didn’t succeed. What was the disposition of your parents to his choice of soldiering as a professor? At that time, nobody in the family objected to his decision to join the Army.

Also at that time many people from my area had found the military attractive when they saw the role that some of our elders play during the Second World War. Since then, our people in Tivland developed this inclination to join the military. What I know is that once he decided to join and he was eventually enlisted, we were all happy. Were you there and what was it like the day he passed out of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA)? I went to Kaduna to attend the event. I represented the family at the passing out parade.

What was his progress like in the Army until April 22, 1990? His progression in the military was smooth. Gideon was admired by his colleagues in the military. He was known to be an outspoken officer in the force. He would say his mind at all times when he felt things were not going the right way. Prior to that military coup that eventually brought him into national prominence, was there any time he came home to express his frustration at work and the country to you or any member of the family? He visited me very often and he told me his feelings about what was happening and some of his frustrations.

What did he tell you in specific terms? You know, in Nigeria, you cannot wake up and start to say this and that. You want to discuss with people and make the people understand so that there can be changes. At that time, he hadn’t become a top military officer for him to do any kind of things he would have loved to see happen. Did he say whether he expressed some of these misgivings to his senior colleagues? I am sure that he stated them to some other officers who shared similar sentiments with him on those issues.

Could you recollect the meeting between the two of you before the coup? When they finally decided to stage the coup, he didn’t give me any hint nor discuss the modalities with me. I never expected that such a thing would happen. You don’t even discuss issues like that to people anyhow. He couldn’t have even discussed it with me because he couldn’t have predicted my reaction or disposition if it would be positive or not. If he had, I would have some advice to give him.

He never even discussed it with me. I never knew that he was going to stage a coup What advice would you have given him if he had told you? Would have told him to resign his commission since he wasn’t feeling comfortable in the military? No! I wouldn’t have told him to resign because people get all manner of frustration and misgivings where they work. When you face challenges where you work, you don’t resign.

What came to your mind the day you heard his voice on radio on coup day? Sincerely, nothing came to my mind. I just felt Gideon and others decided to take that step when they felt they had to. Apart from you, how did other members of the family feel considering the implication of his action? At that time, the family never discussed his issue in the family.

From your observation of family members, how did they take it? I didn’t see any feeling that I can talk about. What about the time he was arrested and detained by the government for the coup, was there any form of contact between the family and him? There was no contact at all, if there was to be, I could have been the one to be contacted if such opportunity was made possible by government. What happened was that I was arrested after the coup. I was detained because some people claimed I knew about the coup.

I was taken to Lagos in a plane. They dispatched a plane to Makurdi to pick me, late Paul Unongo and some other people to Lagos. They accused us, that we had one thing or two to do with the coup. The four of us were taken to Lagos, straight to Alagbon Close in Ikoyi. Some fellow said I knew about the coup, that having failed as a politician, I was trying to stage a walk into government through the coup. That was not true. My arrest was instigated by my political opponents in certain political parties.

Fortunately, the government investigated my involvement and those of others and discovered that I had no hand in it. My house was thoroughly searched by the military to see if they could get anything incriminating against me. For how long were you detained sir? I can’t say exactly but I can say it was about four months. Was there any opportunity to meet face to face with your brother during your detention? (Cuts in) No! Any time they will take him out, they made sure that it was at a time we couldn’t see.

I never saw eye to eye with him even though we were detained in the same facility. We were all detained at a place in Alagbon Close. How did you eventually get off the hook? It was eventually discovered that I was not involved at all in the coup. The four of us were released and sent back to Makurdi. Was your interrogation carried out by soldiers or the police? It was done by the military.

It was soldiers who investigated us. Was there any form of apology from the government to you when it was discovered that you weren’t part of the coup? There was no apology. The whole situation was that some of the people that made the allegation against me did not support Gideon’s coup. There were some people I wouldn’t like to name who said ‘nobody sent Gideon’.

They said he was one his own. They expected me and the three others who were then detained to be killed by the government. They (the instigators of his detention) didn’t know that the government would do a thorough investigation into the whole situation. What was your feeling when the military tribunal pronounced the death sentence on your brother and others who took part in the coup? I wasn’t in the military and I wasn’t even involved in the coup but my pain is that some prominent civilians who would have pleaded for him were indeed against him.

Let me tell you, if I had known about the coup, I wouldn’t necessarily advise him as a soldier but I would have told him that the aspect of the speech removing some states from the country should not have formed part of the speech. I would have told him to call leaders from those states for discussions. That would have been my advice to him.

He never consulted me about the coup. I had no way of advising him about it. Some of my people came out to disown him, saying they didn’t send him to do what he did. They even insisted that he should be executed. I know some people who were looking for a contract who also joined the fray by condemning him. How did you feel when you heard that he had been executed? He was a military man and the military had their own peculiar rules that personnel follow. I took it that that was it.

How have members of his immediate family been coping since his death and has there been any form of assistance from the extended family members to them? The little help we have, we extend to them. They are not close to us here in Makurdi, they are living in Lagos and some of them are overseas. They are everywhere doing their own thing. Looking back, what would you remember about your late brother? Like I told you much earlier, my late brother was a strong fellow in body and in soul.

This is what I remember so much about him. I also do remember my brother who went into the Army but didn’t rise to the pinnacle of his career but I am happy that he was commissioned into the Army. Is the family considering contacting the government for clemency for him? No! The people who would have done that didn’t. This is not a family matter in any way.

People’s recollection of his life and times is very relevant to us. Benue State governor recently named a street after him, how does that make you feel? When the former Governor was to do that, a government official had informed me that it was a decision that they wanted to implement. I was subsequently invited by the government and I was physically present on the occasion.

We as a family appreciate the gesture. We thank the former governor for doing it. Did the former governor inform the family why he took that decision? No! He told us on that occasion that all that my brother spoke about during the coup are now coming into light. How would you view a similar gesture from the Federal Government, particularly the military? Any honour done to late Major Gideon Orkar will be welcomed by the family.