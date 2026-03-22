I’d Have Still Succeeded, Wealthy Without Football –Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has revealed that he would still have made a success of his life even if he had not broken through in football, citing his tough upbringing, strong work ethic and determination as key factors.

The Galatasaray forward made the remarks during a livestream conversation with Nigerian entertainer Carter Efe.

Reflecting on his early struggles, Osimhen said he was convinced that success was inevitable for him, regardless of the path he chose, because of how hard he worked while growing up.

“The way I hustled back in the trenches, even if I didn’t make it in football, I would still have made money like crazy,” he said.

“I was very determined, hardworking and passionate. I did a lot of menial jobs and never turned down any legit opportunity of making money.”

The striker also recounted the difficult period at the early stage of his professional career, revealing that he faced multiple rejections before eventually getting his breakthrough in Europe.

According to him, his turning point came in 2018 when he secured a loan move to Belgian side Sporting Charleroi from VfL Wolfsburg.

“I was rejected twice in Belgium by two clubs,” he disclosed. “With just three days left in the transfer window, Charleroi made everything happen. That was the turning point for me.”