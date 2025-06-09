I’d Have Been Preacher If I Wasn’t Musician – Bella Shmurda

Share

Nigerian afrobeats singer, Bella Shmurda has revealed that he would have been a preacher or motivational speaker if he weren’t a musician.

Shmurda discussed this in a recent episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence podcast hosted by Joey Akan.

According to him, he is convinced that preaching is his purpose.

He said, “Everybody has spirituality, you just have to discover it. I feel like if I wasn’t an artist, I might be a preacher or motivational speaker. I feel like that is my purpose, and I’ve been trying to implement it in every of my music.

“If I wasn’t doing music, I would have been a motivational speaker. I easily cheer people up. I easily get to people’s deep part. And I feel like that’s my purpose.

“That’s why I am here. And I should also reflect in my music. You can’t take that away from my music.

“I can’t do without it. When I’m writing, spirituality has to be there. Even in my voice, you can feel it.”

