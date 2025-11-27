Nigerian singer and songwriter, Temilade Opaniyi, better known as Tems, has opened up on what her life might have looked like if her music career had not taken off, revealing that she once considered a future far from the spotlight.

Tems, who spoke during a recent fan interaction on X when asked about alternative career options, said she had strong interests outside music and could easily have pursued a more traditional profession.

Asked what she would be doing today if music hadn’t worked out, she replied that she might have ended up either in the world of numbers or in the classroom.

“I might have been an accountant or a mathematics teacher,” she said, giving fans a glimpse into her academic inclinations.

Before committing fully to music, Tems worked briefly as a digital marketer, a role she quit in January 2018 to focus on building her sound.

Her decision paid off quickly; she released her first single, “Mr Rebel,” in July of the same year, earning attention within Nigeria’s alternative music scene.

Her rise accelerated in 2020 when she was featured on Wizkid’s global hit “Essence,” later remixed with Justin Bieber.

The song became a worldwide sensation and reached number nine on the Billboard Hot 100, cementing Tems as one of Afrobeats’ leading voices.

The revelation adds another layer to Tems’ journey, showing how close she came to a completely different profession before music changed her path.