ID Cabasa Reacts To Akon’s Claims Of Creating Afrobeat Genre

Share

Veteran Nigerian record producer and music executive, ID Cabasa, has debunked Senegalese-American singer, Akon’s claim that he was instrumental in the creation of the Afrobeats genre.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Akon, in a recent interview, claimed that his collaborations and partnerships with Nigerian artists and music executives in the late 2000s to 2010s gave birth to what is now known as Afrobeats.

Reacting to his claims in an interview with Wazobia FM, ID Cabasa noted that Akon has no right to claim credit for the origin of Afrobeats.

He, however, admitted that Akon collaborated and partnered with some Nigerian artists and music executives in the late 2000s to 2010s, when Afrobeats was yet to gain mainstream popularity in the Western world.

According to him, although Akon was involved in the Afrobeats scene, it does not justify his claim of credit for its creation.

He pointed out that artists like 2Face, 9ice, and Timaya were already gaining recognition long before Akon came to Nigeria to collaborate with Wizkid, P-Square and other Afrobeats artists.

READ ALSO;

The record producer also debunked Akon’s claim that Wizkid was just a local musician before he signed him to his record label in 2008 and groomed him.

He noted that it was Banky W who discovered Wizkid’s talent and signed him to his record label, Empire Mates Entertainment, which later partnered with Akon’s label.

Speaking in Pidgin, Cabasa said, “Akon for also tok say na he still discovered the likes of 2Face, Timaya, 9ice and Co. Na the people wey he roll with when he come Nigeria, wey tell am say, ‘I’m the biggest person around this place.’ So, he properly feels he pioneered the business and branding sides of Afrobeats.

“Even the way wey he take dey tok about Wizkid, no be wettin the story be be that. We all know say na Banky W dem sign Wizkid. Yes, we collaborate with Akon in terms of distribution but e no mean say he go tok say na he created Afrobeats. Because Afrobeats no be wettin wey one person create, na culture.”

Share