ICYMI: UK Govt Releases Names Of Dead Nigerians With Unclaimed Estates

The United Kingdom (UK) government has released a list of unclaimed estates belonging to individuals from different countries who died in the UK, including 58 Nigerians.

These estates have been listed as “Bona Vacantia,” meaning they have been unclaimed for a certain period and are now the property of the Crown ¹.

In the updated list released on Monday, March 24, the UK government released that a total of 5,806 people from different countries died with no one to claim their properties.

The list includes the names, dates of birth and death, and places of death of the individuals. The names of the dead individuals are:

S/N Property Owner Place of Birth Date of Death

day/month/year Place of Death Marital Status BV Reference

1 Arbel Aai’Lotta’Qua Abouarh Nigeria 5/2/1998 Chiswick London W4 Widower BV984930/1

2 Adenike Adebiyi Nigeria Unknown Hackney London N1 Spinster BV21003032/1

3 Akanni Jeremiah Adejumo Nigeria 31/03/2017 Muswell Hill London N10 Unknown BV21711076/1

4 Solomon Adekanmibi Nigeria 31/01/2021 Colchester Essex Unknown BV22207473/1

5 Ganiyu Akambi Aderinto Not specified 20/07/2016 Archway London N19 Unknown BV21808132/1

6 Richard Adesanya Nigeria 20/07/2016 Hackney London E9 Unknown BV21808132/1

7 Jeff Adhekeh Nigeria Unspecified South Kensington London SW7 Unknown BV22107842/1

8 Isaac Ademola Adio Nigeria 17/08/2012 Harrow Middlesex Bachelor BV21304418/1

9 Julius Ajidahuan Nigeria Unspecified Ilford Essex Bachelor BV2097929/1

10 Julius Taiwo Akinyeye Ondo, Nigeria 19/07/1995 Derby Derbyshire Unknown BV960071/1

11 Charles Ayodele Aliu Nigeria 31/03/2011 Solihull West Midlands Bachelor BV21213206/1

12 Peter Ifeanyi Arinze Nigeria 23/03/2000 Camberwell London SE5 Bachelor BV2026061/1

13 Folayele Festus Awosika Nigeria 1/3/2001 Hammersmith London W6 Unknown BV2037690/1

14 Olajide Ayinde Nigeria 25/04/1997 Hackney London E9 Bachelor BV974293/1

15 Matthew Balogun Nigeria 31/12/2005 Clapham London SW4 Bachelor BV2084437/1

16 Henry Banjoko Nigeria Unknown Hampstead London NW3 Bachelor BV2074183/1

17 John Olaolu Bankole Ibadan, Nigeria 27/04/2010 London EC1V Husband BV21105049/1

18 Tessi Bello Nigeria 15/10/2003 Camden London NW3 Bachelor BV2051782/1

19 Peter Benson Nigeria 1/2/2019 Stratford London E15 Unknown BV21918199/1

20 Paul Benard Lagos, Nigeria Unknown Camden London NW1 Widower BV2087609/1

21 Eugene Bucknor Nigeria 2/3/2021 Brockley London SE4 Bachelor BV22108784/1

22 Samuel Emeka Chude Nigeria Unspecified Birmingham Unknown BV21201209/1

23 Nathaniel Davies Nigeria 7/4/2010 Clapton London E5 Bachelor BV21211255/1

24 Charles Dixon Nigeria 4/8/2018 Basingstoke Hampshire Unknown BV21817506/1

25 Enwukwe Graham Kwedi Ede Nigeria 6/1/2011 Lambeth London SE1 Unknown BV21106358/1

26 Sunny Eyo Edem Calabar, Nigeria 16/09/2011 Ilford Essex Widow BV21114789/1

27 Victor Adedapo Olufemi Fani-Kayode Lagos, Nigeria 15/08/2001 Birmingham West Midlands Bachelor BV2026069/1

28 Bose Abosede Elizabeth Fige Bendel, Nigeria 4/5/2008 Paddington London W2 Spinster BV2085258/1

29 Samuel William MacAuley Godwin Nigeria 25/02/2010 Lambeth London SE1 Bachelor BV21106495/1

30 Salamatu Harford Nigeria Unspecified South Norwood London SE25 Widow BV2091608/1

31 Louisa Holmes Nigeria 24/05/2021 Cheam Sutton Spinster BV22201373/1

32 Tamunokombia Morris Isodiki Nigeria Unspecified Camden London NW1 Single man BV2011682/1

33 Oyinoluwa Ttijesulase Jesugoodness Nigeria 4/5/2011 Tottenham London N15 Unknown BV21400247/1

34 Ibidun Johnson Nigeria 14/02/2003 Peckham London SE15 Unknown BV21307554/1

35 William Kadry Nigeria Unspecified Fulham London SW6 Bachelor BV21200174/1

36 Victoria Myers Nigeria 7/8/2010 St.Johns Wood London NW8 Widow BV21914328/1

37 Mark N’Wogo Nigeria Unknown Surrey Mid-Eastern Surrey Unknown BV93623/1

38 Zacheus Idowu Ogunsanya Nigeria 29/08/2003 Camberwell London SE5 Unknown BV2040843/1

39 Ifetayo Oguntayo Ogun State, Nigeria 20/11/2016 Upper Edmonton London N18 Single man BV21705991/1

40 John Emanuel O’Hosi Nigeria 18/02/2007 Leeds West Yorkshire Bachelor BV2071815/1

41 Stephen Oliyide Nigeria 20/10/2013 Catford London SE6 Bachelor BV21508718/1

42 Joyce Omoni Nigeria 28/02/2014 Peckham London SE15 Spinster BV21503408/1

43 Adeoye Kuyoro Onanuga Nigeria 30/08/2008 Kingston upon Thames Surrey Unknown BV21609894/1

44 Kayode Orishagbemi Yola, Nigeria Unspecified Northampton Northamptonshire Bachelor BV21202011/1

45 Tex Orrico Lagos, Nigeria 28/09/2009 Marylebone London W1 Bachelor BV20911088/1

46 Florence Baby Osikpa Nigeria 8/1/2015 Paddington London WC2 Spinster BV21501417/1

47 Kate Blessing Osolase Nigeria 9/9/2014 Wednesbury West Midlands Unknown BV21906100/1

48 Francis Ossai Nigeria 21/01/2000 Highgate London N6 Unknown BV2064064/1

49 Sunday Owolabi Nigeria 26/04/2020 Whitechapel London E1 Bachelor BV22015871/1

50 Gabriel Nduaguba Ozokoli Nigeria 23/04/1994 Edmonton London N18 Unknown BV22005943/1

51 Cecilia Ricketts Nigeria 15/10/2010 Hackney London E9 Spinster BV21110413/1

52 Henry George Babatunde Taylor Lagos, Nigeria Unknown St Pancras London WC1 Unknown BV2077793/1

53 John Uzoma Nigeria 14/07/2016 Camden London NW3 Unknown BV21815461/1

54 Akinlolu Olaniran Williams Lagos, Nigeria 26/07/2013 Sheffield South Yorkshire Bachelor BV21315131/1

55 Akinola Willaims Nigeria 16/02/2008 Northampton Northamptonshire Widower BV2081939/1

56 Nathaniel Babatunde Williams Lagos, Nigeria 22/02/2009 Birmingham West Midlands Bachelor BV2092299/1

57 Samuel Ademola Williams Nigeria 21/01/2016 Wanstead London E11 Bachelor BV21808988/1

58 Salihu Ajadi Yusuff Nigeria 4/1/2017 Leeds West Yorkshire Unknown BV21713497/1

New Telegraph reports that research shows that none of the deceased families has come to make a claim

