ICYMI: Tinubu Arrives Rome For Aqaba Process Meeting On W’Africa Security

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Rome, the Italian capital, to participate in the Aqaba Process Heads of State and Government Level Meeting, which will focus on tackling the escalating security crisis in West Africa.

The presidential aircraft landed at Rome Fiumicino International Airport at approximately 7:20 p.m. local time on Sunday evening.

According to a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the meeting will begin on Tuesday and will bring together Heads of State and Government, senior intelligence and military officials from African nations, as well as representatives of intergovernmental and non-governmental organisations.

Launched in 2015 by King Abdullah II of Jordan, the Aqaba Process is a global counter-terrorism initiative aimed at fostering international cooperation to address security threats.

2025 edition, co-chaired by Jordan and the Italian Government, will specifically address the complex security challenges facing West Africa, including: the expansion of terrorist networks across the Sahel, the growing crime-terror nexus, and the overlap between land-based terrorism and maritime piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

The meeting will also explore strategies to combat online radicalisation, disrupt digital terror networks, and strengthen regional and international counter-terrorism cooperation.

Onanuga added that Tinubu will also hold bilateral talks with other world leaders on the sidelines of the meeting to discuss ways to strengthen regional security and promote stability across the subregion.