On Wednesday, the Delta State high court placed a temporary injunction on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), stopping the enforcement of its tinted glass permit policy across the country.

The presiding Judge, Justice Joe Egwu, issued the ex parte order pending the resolution of the legal suit.

New Telegraph recalls that the case was filed by Israel Joe against the Inspector-General of police (IGP), the NPF, and the Delta State Police Commissioner.

In his application, Israel Joe asked the court to restrain the first and second defendants, and their officers, from “stopping, harassing, arresting, detaining, extorting or otherwise interfering with the constitutional rights to dignity, privacy, freedom of movement and ownership of property of the Applicant (and citizens/motorists) under the guise of enforcing the Tinted Glass permit policy pending hearing and determination of the substantive application filed in the suit”.

He further sought an order preventing the defendants from “continuing to use the PARKWAY PROJECTS Account (a private contractor’s account) to conduct any government business pending hearing and determination of the substantive application filed in the suit”.

Kunle Edun represented the applicant in court.

Following the arguments presented by Edun, Judge Egwu granted the prayers outlined in the ex parte application.

The court has set December 24 for the hearing of the motion on notice.

Earlier, the NPF had announced that enforcement of the tinted glass permit would resume on January 2, 2026, citing an increase in vehicle-related crimes.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) had earlier criticised the police announcement, describing it as a disregard for a court order restraining the policy’s implementation.

The NBA said the action “amounts to executive recklessness” and suggested it reflected a leadership that is “lacking in respect for the court, the rule of law, and due process of law”.

In response, the police insisted that no court has permanently declared the policy unlawful or barred the force from performing its statutory duties.