ICYMI: Oyo Disburses N3bn For Cocoa Rejuvenation Project

Oyo State Government, under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, has vowed its commitment to transform cocoa production and to restore its place as one of the state’s major economic pillars.

This is as the State Government approved a sum of N3,030,292,472 for the establishment of the Cocoa Rejuvenation Project to be driven through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

According to the statement, the project will be coordinated by the Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA) and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA).

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, noted that the approval was given at the State Executive Council meeting, which was held on Tuesday.

Oyelade stressed that the state government is taking this initiative because Oyo State ranks fourth in cocoa production among the 18 cocoa-producing states in Nigeria.

He said, “The state is also being proactive by seizing the opportunity created by disruptions in cocoa production in major producing countries like Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

“It is the intention of Oyo State to fill the supply void as a result of the production problems facing the West African countries.

“The Cocoa Rejuvenation Project, which costs two million, seventy-five thousand, five hundred and forty-seven dollars ($2,075,547), will be funded in three tranches over the next three years.”

The Commissioner added that the Council also backed the call by Southwest governors on their call for State Police and observed that the lack of enthusiasm by the youths to join the military makes the domestication of local policing more urgent.

“The Council lauded the foresight of Governor Seyi Makinde to procure two surveillance aircraft for the state security apparatus to track and monitor movements in dangerous areas and the continued support for Amotekun that has made it the best staffed and equipped in the Southwest.

“Additionally, the Council approved €50 million for the Oyo State Health Care Initiative. This loan from the French Government, which Oyo State initiated about three years ago, was finally approved by the Federal Ministry of Finance in a letter dated November 10, 2025.”

Oyelade emphasised that the loan, intended for infrastructural upgrades and equipping state hospitals, among other purposes, has also been approved by the State House of Assembly to enable the state government to access the funds.

He further added that the Oyo State Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Policy was also approved by the council.

The approval, according to him, will unlock financial opportunities and allow the state to access funds from the Federal Government, the World Bank, the African Development Bank, and other international partners.

He added that the objective of the fund is to eliminate open defecation, achieve universal access to safely managed sanitation, and integrate hygiene promotion into communities.

The Commissioner said that the Council, at its meeting, also approved the establishment of the Oyo State Climate Action Plans and Policies, which will allow for the engagement of a Green Energy Agency.

He said that the approval authorises the engagement of a Green Energy Agency to implement the policies, backed by a N270million guarantee from a reputable bank.

The Council further approved the Business Enabling Reforms Action Plan for 2026, a mandatory requirement for state participation in the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER), adding that the sum of N400million was also approved to meet the eligibility criteria.