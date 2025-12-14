ICYMI: I’ve Been Contacted To Defect To APC — Natasha

The senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has disclosed that she has been contacted several times by individuals in the presidency and also colleagues in the Senate to switch to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

However, she stayed firm to her resolve by rejecting the idea, and further affirm commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party despite ongoing political crisis.

The lawyer make this known during a recent interview on the Mic On Podcast with Seun Okinbaloye, which was posted on YouTube on Saturday.

Questioned if the APC was an option should things not go well in the PDP, she replied, “No, I wouldn’t. I was in APC briefly at the start of everything. Why should I go and join APC?

“I don’t have to follow the bandwagon. I don’t have to succumb to any threats or fall for any cajolery.

“I have been approached many times. I have been approached by people from the Presidency, from even my colleagues. Even as recently as yesterday, one joked about it: ‘We’re still expecting, we would love to have you.’ And I’m like, I love my space, I love my peace here. I’m okay with my party now, so I don’t think I have to join the APC.”

She also stated that she may contest for the Senate again, and that conversation is currently ongoing with her political party, but “it is not certain.”

The senator also spoke about rumours that the immediate past Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, would contest for a senatorial seat in 2027, saying she was not afraid of him.

“If by any chance I make up my mind after due consultation with my family, constituents and political party, and I am on the ballot against former Governor Yahaya Bello in 2027, then I would say, bring it on.

“I am not scared of Yahaya Bello. I am his nightmare. He was a sitting governor and wielded all the powers at his disposal against me, and I defeated his candidate in 2023.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan is a serving first-term senator in the 10th Assembly, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, the same district Bello hails from.

She contested and won the seat in 2023 on the platform of the PDP.

She won against Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere of the APC, who was earlier declared winner.

Dissatisfied with the outcome, Natasha approached the election petition tribunal, seeking to nullify Ohere’s victory and to be declared winner of the election.

She also said that if she decides to contest again, it would most likely be on the platform of the PDP, but she could be forced to switch parties if the PDP fails to resolve its leadership crisis.

“If by any chance I decide to contest in 2027 and the PDP hasn’t resolved its crisis, I need just a month to choose a platform of my choice, and my people will move with me.”