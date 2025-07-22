The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has removed the name of Ellie Bitar of CBEX Solutions Ltd. from its wanted person list.

According to the anti-graft agency, the development followed new evidence that absolves him of involvement in the massive cryptocurrency fraud linked to the controversial Crypto Bridge Exchange.

This was as the agency declared eight persons, Seyi Oloyede, Emmanuel Uko, Adefowora Oluwanisola, Adefowora Abiodun Olanipekun, Johnson Okiroh Ofienolu, Israel Mbalika, Joseph Michiro Kabera, and Serah Michiro, wanted for their alleged involvement in the crypto fraud.

Contrary to previous reports, Elie Bitar of CBEX Solutions Ltd has been exonerated and removed from the EFCC list due to new information that detaches him from the fraudulent situation.

The development comes as the Commission intensifies investigations into what it describes as a “Monumental fraud,” allegedly perpetrated by several individuals through CBEX, a digital asset platform accused of defrauding scores of investors.

The statement reads, “As part of its ongoing investigations of the alleged monumental fraud involving many actors in the infamous Crypto Bridge Exchange, CBEX fraud, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is gaining important ground in its search for eight wanted persons implicated in the fraud.

“The eight wanted persons are: Seyi Oloyede, Emmanuel Uko, Adefowora Oluwanisola, Adefowora Abiodun Olanipekun, Johnson Okiroh Ofienolu, Israel Mbalika, Joseph Michiro Kabera and Serah Michiro.

“Ellie Bitar of CBEX Solutions Ltd., who was earlier declared wanted, has since been removed from the list owing to new information that does not support his inclusion in the wanted persons’ list.

” The Commission is making good progress in its investigations. Law enforcement agencies across the world are collaborating with it in tracking and arresting all the wanted persons. The EFCC will not relent in bringing every actor involved in the fraudulent dealings to book.

The Commission has declared its mission to bring all unscrupulous elements to book, assuring citizens that collaborations are ongoing to locate and arrest all wanted persons.