December 23, 2025
ICYMI: Edo Assembly Urges Okpebholo To Takeover MOWAA, Radisson Blu Hotel

Edo State House of Assembly ad-hoc committee inaugurated to probe the funding and ownership of the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) and Radisson Blu Hotel in the state has asked Governor Monday Okpebholo to take over the investments.

The committee made this resolution in a detailed report submitted to the State House of Assembly on Monday, December 22.

New Telegraph recalls that erstwhile  Governor Godwin Obaseki, management of MOWAA and other invited persons declined to appear before the Committee.

Also, the Lawyer to MOWAA, Barr. Olayiwola Afolabi, said his client would not appear before the Committee because the matter was already in court.

