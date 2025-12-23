ICYMI: Diplomatic Dispute With US Govt Resolved – FG

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, on Monday said its recent diplomatic disagreement with the United States has been largely resolved following sustained engagement between both countries.

The Nigerian Government noted that the diplomatic tension, which arose after comments by President Donald Trump alleging mass killings of Christians in Nigeria and threatening possible military intervention, had been addressed through dialogue.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this disclosure at a year-end news conference in Abuja.

According to the Minister, Nigeria handled the situation with maturity and principle, leading to a stronger relationship with the United States.

“The recent diplomatic spat with the United States has been largely resolved through a firm, respectful engagement culminating in a strengthened partnership between America and Nigeria,” the minister said.

The Federal Government has said its recent diplomatic disagreement with the United States has been largely resolved following sustained engagement between both countries.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known on Monday at a year-end news conference in Abuja. He said the diplomatic tension, which arose after comments by U.S. President Donald Trump alleging mass killings of Christians in Nigeria and threatening possible military intervention, had been addressed through dialogue.

According to Idris, Nigeria handled the situation with maturity and principle, leading to a stronger relationship with the United States.

“The recent diplomatic spat with the United States has been largely resolved through a firm, respectful engagement culminating in a strengthened partnership between America and Nigeria,” the minister said.

He pointed to a newly signed bilateral health cooperation agreement as evidence of improved ties between the two countries. Idris disclosed that Nigeria and the United States recently signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding valued at 5.1 billion dollars to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Under the agreement, the United States will provide 2.1 billion dollars in grant funding, while Nigeria will commit 3 billion dollars. The minister described the deal as the largest co-investment by any country under the America First Global Health Strategy.

He said the agreement would improve healthcare delivery, save lives, and attract additional investment into the country. Idris added that the development showed that concerns about a breakdown in Nigeria–U.S. relations were unfounded.

The minister stressed that Nigeria is increasingly asserting itself as a confident and strategic partner on the global stage, actively defending its national interests while fostering beneficial international partnerships.

On diplomatic representation, Idris said Nigeria’s newly appointed ambassadors would assume duty in their respective countries in 2026 after their clearance and confirmation by the National Assembly.

He noted that their deployment would further strengthen Nigeria’s bilateral relations and enhance the country’s international engagement.