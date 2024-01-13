ICYM: Tinubu Appoints MDGIF Board Members

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the board members of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF).

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity made the disclosure in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Announcing the appointment, Ngelale said that the MDGIF would be domiciled in the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Ngelale said that Tinubu mandated the appointees to discharge their duties by upholding the highest standards of transparency, discipline and patriotism.

He said those virtues were in line with the administration’s drive to enhance the role of the gas sector in achieving robust and inclusive economic growth for Nigeria.

The appointments include Mr Oluwole Adama, Executive Director of MDGIF, MDGIF Governing Council Secretary Mr. Joseph Tolorunshe, and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, who chairs the MDGIF Governing Council.

The Federal Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria are represented on the board, which is led by Mr. Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive of the NMDPRA.

Mr Edet David Ubong (South-South), Mr Tajudeen Bolaji Musa (South-West), and Ms Amina Maina (North-East) are the three MDGIF Independent Members of the board.