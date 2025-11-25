Everton pulled off a remarkable 1–0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, November 23, overcoming an early red card in one of the most dramatic Premier League matches of the season.

The game took an unexpected turn just 13 minutes in when Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off after striking his own teammate, Michael Keane, during a heated exchange.

Referee Tony Harrington, with VAR confirmation, showed a straight red card for violent conduct, leaving the visitors a man down for nearly the entire match.

Despite the chaos, Everton regrouped swiftly. In the 29th minute, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall produced a moment of brilliance, curling a long-range effort beyond the goalkeeper to give the Toffees a shock lead. From that moment, the visitors dug deep, defending with grit and determination.

Manchester United dominated possession and territory, especially in the second half, but failed to transform pressure into goals. Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made several crucial saves, including a late stop from Joshua Zirkzee’s header, preserving the slim advantage.

United, who registered more than two dozen attempts on goal, lacked sharpness in the final third and struggled to break down Everton’s compact defensive block. Manager Rúben Amorim later admitted his team were not urgent or decisive enough, despite having a numerical advantage for more than 75 minutes.

The victory marked several milestones for Everton. David Moyes secured his first Premier League win at Old Trafford as a visiting manager, ending a long personal drought. Also, it was Everton’s first league win at United in nearly 12 years.

It became the first time in Premier League history that Manchester United lost a home match to a side reduced to 10 men.

After the match, Gueye issued a public apology for his actions, expressing regret to Keane, his teammates, and the club. Moyes, while acknowledging the frustration surrounding the incident, praised the team’s spirit and resilience in responding to adversity.

The defeat ends United’s five-match unbeaten run and raises fresh questions about their creativity and composure under pressure.

Everton, meanwhile, leaves Manchester with one of their most hard-earned victories in recent memory, a win secured through discipline, determination, and a spectacular goal that will be remembered for weeks to come.