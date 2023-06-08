Oye Kyme, Ivoirian influencer and former Personal Assitant to famous Nigeria crossdresser, Bobrisky has taken to his Instagram page to reveal fresh details about her relationship with her former boss.

Taking to her Insta story, she claimed Bobrisky used to sleep with her every night when she lived with him.

It would be recalled that Bobrisky adopted Oye as his daughter in 2021, but they split up a few months later after the Ivoirian complained that she couldn’t keep up with his demands.

The Ivorian posted an old video of them together in which Bobrisky revealed to fans that she was his daughter.

But she criticized the daughter-mother relationship as a ploy while criticizing the socialite for exhaustingly sleeping with her on a daily basis.

Some users also queried Oye Kyme about the size of Bobrisky’s manhood alongside his prowess and in response, she refused to give the much-anticipated answer, adding that she promised herself never to be on blogs again.

This comes months after Kyme revealed that she has given her life to Christ and wishes people to respect her choice.

She made the announcement during an Instagram live session.

However, fans lambasted her over the things she has done with Bobrisky and other men, but she replied that she should not be judged by her past mistakes.

Oye said she never claimed to be perfect or a virgin and the fact that she has decided to turn a new leaf should earn her praises not criticism.

She said she is the only person who knows what she experienced that made her decide to accept Jesus Christ into her life.

The brand influencer who said it is never too late to change for the better, noted that none of the people judging her are superior beings.