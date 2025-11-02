On Saturday, an angry mob in Sagamu, Ogun State, beat Nigerian TikTok star, Ademola Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Chicken, after his vehicle struck a motorcycle and reportedly injured a man and a woman.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the collision happened shortly after noon on a narrow street in the town.

According to eye witnesses, DJ Chicken was driving fast when he hit the bike, sending the rider and his female passenger sprawling onto the pavement.

READ ALSO:

The witnesses further said that DJ Chicken car sustained heavy front-end damage and wthin minutes, residents and other motorcyclists surrounded the scene.

Video footage shows the entertainer dressed only in a white singlet and underwear, being pulled from the driver’s seat, slapped repeatedly, and forced to sit on the ground as the crowd shouted accusations of reckless driving. DJ Chicken, visibly shaken with blood on his face, pleaded for calm but was held down until calmer voices intervened. He was eventually allowed to leave, though his condition remained unclear. The injured motorcyclists were taken to a local hospital but their status has not been confirmed.