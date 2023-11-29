ICYM: LASG To Create Magodo Independent Access

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said that it has concluded plans to create independent access to the Magodo lowland.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide made the revelation in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Commissioner said that the decision to facilitate access to the virgin land outside of Magodo GRA was in deference to concerns by the Magodo II Residents Association and a demonstration of the listening ears of the Administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the State.

“Considering the history and dynamics of the Magodo saga, the Lagos State Government will continue to strive to harmonize all valid interests and ensure that law and order are maintained at all times,” he said.

READ ALSO:

He urged all concerned to cooperate with the State Government in finding a lasting solution.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Recall that residents in Magodo Phase 2 in Lagos State, a few days ago, raised concerns over authorized access to the wetlands around the estate.

The residents said that land speculators and developers are keen on building on the wetlands and making an incursion through the estate.

The Chairman of the Magodo Residents Association (MRA), Sheriff Daramola, had accused the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning, Oluyinka Olumide, of allegedly backing the illegal encroachment on the wetland.

He said that residents of the estate have experienced multiple cases of vandalization of vehicles and criminal activities as a result of exposure of the wetland by land speculators and developers in the last 6 months.

Daramola then called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene, adding that the state government should desist from any plan to build link roads to the wetland through the Magodo Phase 2 estate.