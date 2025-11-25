New Telegraph

November 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. ICYM: Imo PDP…

ICYM: Imo PDP Affirm Wike As National Leader

Leadership Is About Service, Not Ego, Adc Tells Wike

Leadership Is About Service, Not Ego, Adc Tells Wike

The faction of the Imo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led by Samuel Anyanwu, has endorsed Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as the national leader of the party.

The party made this endorsement during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Owerri, the Imo State capital, and convened by the State Chairman, Austin Nwachukwu.

The meeting brought together party elders, elected officials, and key stakeholders from across the state.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

In his remarks, Nwachukwu said the chapter was committed to the PDP’s constitution, internal democracy, and the principles that had guided the party through various political cycles.

He added that the state chapter continues to stand united despite recent political tensions within the party nationally.

A major highlight of the gathering was a unanimous motion supporting Wike as the national leader.

Stakeholders at the meeting noted his long-standing contributions to the PDP, particularly his role in the party’s growth from controlling four states in 2015 to 16 in later years.

They described the FCT minister as a stabilising figure whose influence has been instrumental to the party’s survival and reorganisation.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Princewill Marks 50 Days In Office As Da Ogo VI, Celebrates Kalabari New Year
Read Next

Wizkid Says He Built His Career From Scratch, Sparks Debate