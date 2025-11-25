ICYM: Imo PDP Affirm Wike As National Leader

The faction of the Imo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led by Samuel Anyanwu, has endorsed Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as the national leader of the party.

The party made this endorsement during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Owerri, the Imo State capital, and convened by the State Chairman, Austin Nwachukwu.

The meeting brought together party elders, elected officials, and key stakeholders from across the state.

In his remarks, Nwachukwu said the chapter was committed to the PDP’s constitution, internal democracy, and the principles that had guided the party through various political cycles.

He added that the state chapter continues to stand united despite recent political tensions within the party nationally.

A major highlight of the gathering was a unanimous motion supporting Wike as the national leader.

Stakeholders at the meeting noted his long-standing contributions to the PDP, particularly his role in the party’s growth from controlling four states in 2015 to 16 in later years.

They described the FCT minister as a stabilising figure whose influence has been instrumental to the party’s survival and reorganisation.